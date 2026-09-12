PM Modi moots greater voice for global economic drivers at Brics Summit

Nations that make a bigger contribution to global economic growth must get an appropriate say in inter-governmental organisations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Simultaneously, he emphasised the need for reforms at the United Nations (UN) Security Council and global financial institutions.

"Countries driving global economic growth must also be given an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance," Modi said in his welcome address at the Brics Summit in New Delhi. "Ensuring equal participation in setting future global rules is crucial."

New Delhi is hosting the 18th Brics Summit under India's presidency, which will conclude on Sunday. Global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are attending the two-day summit.

Within the Brics grouping, India, China and Russia were among the top 10 contributors to global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Reforms in the UN Security Council can no longer be delayed. Text-based negotiations on this subject must be bound to a fixed timeline and clear outcomes," Modi said. "Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within international financial institutions must reflect contemporary economic realities."

The Indian prime minister also called for greater representation of the Global South at international forums.

"We must make deliberate efforts to transform the Global South from rule-takers into rule-shapers," Modi said.