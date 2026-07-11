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Home / Economy / News / PM Modi, New Zealand's Luxon sign pacts to expand bilateral cooperation

PM Modi, New Zealand's Luxon sign pacts to expand bilateral cooperation

PM Modi said closer cooperation between India and New Zealand would strengthen the Indo-Pacific, as the two countries signed deals during the first visit to the country by an Indian premier in 40 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a bilateral meeting at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a bilateral meeting at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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Deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand, both maritime nations, will inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Saturday during talks with his Kiwi counterpart, Christopher Luxon.

Modi travelled to New Zealand from Australia in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

"As two maritime nations, our close cooperation, lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our ties can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace," the prime minister said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting.

 

Following the Modi-Luxon talks, the two sides inked a number of agreements to expand cooperation in multiple sectors.

Modi's visit to New Zealand is the first by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 40 years.

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The visit comes following the recent signing of the IndiaNew Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India's bilateral trade with New Zealand stands at $2.25 billion. With the FTA and almost a tariff-free business environment, there is a strong likelihood of rapid trade growth.

Both countries are also aiming to double their trade in goods and services by 2030. The FTA's provision of $20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years is expected to serve as a driving force for a stronger economic partnership.

New Zealand is home to over 300,000 people of Indian origin, and they have been playing an important role in the country's politics, economy and business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi India New Zealand FTA New Zealand Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific cooperation

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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