PM Modi's savings appeal signals fiscal stress at tipping point: Nomura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to cut discretionary spending and conserve energy amid the ongoing West Asia conflict signals that pressure on India’s fiscal position may be reaching a “tipping point”, according to Japanese financial services firm Nomura Holdings.

In a press note, Nomura said PM Modi's remarks indicate that the government may increasingly look to households to share the burden of adjustment as elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions strain India’s fiscal balance. The brokerage added that the appeals could also signal that policymakers have limited appetite for further depreciation in the Indian rupee, with the adjustment burden now likely to be incrementally shifted towards consumers.

Fiscal policy first line of defence amid West Asia crisis

According to Nomura, India’s fiscal policy has served as the first line of defence since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. While measures such as excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel have helped keep inflation low and consumer demand resilient, they have simultaneously increased pressure on India’s twin fiscal and current account deficits.

The excise duty reductions alone are estimated to cost the government nearly 0.5 per cent of GDP. At the same time, higher global energy prices are expected to inflate fertiliser and petroleum subsidy bills. Against this backdrop, Nomura has projected India’s fiscal deficit at 4.6 per cent of GDP in FY27, higher than the Union Budget target of 4.3 per cent. The brokerage also expects the current account deficit to widen to 2.4 per cent of GDP in FY27.

What measures could government take?

Nomura said that if citizens voluntarily adopt conservation measures or if shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz ease soon, the government may avoid any major policy intervention. However, the brokerage believes PM Modi’s remarks are effectively preparing citizens for potential policy measures aimed at reducing pressure on India’s fiscal and external balances in the coming weeks.

Among the possible measures, Nomura said the government could look to discourage non-essential imports, particularly gold. This could include a hike in customs duty on gold imports, although the brokerage noted that gold shipments have already faced administrative delays at customs since March.

Another possible step could involve tighter rules under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which currently allows residents to remit up to $250,000 abroad annually for purposes such as overseas education and travel.

The government could also consider launching a foreign currency deposit mobilisation scheme to support the rupee. Similar schemes in the past have mobilised deposits equivalent to around 1-1.4 per cent of GDP, Nomura noted.

Nomura also flagged the growing likelihood of a hike in retail petrol and diesel prices, which have so far remained unchanged despite rising crude oil costs. According to the brokerage, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are currently losing nearly ₹30,000 crore every month on the sale of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increasing pressure on the government to allow higher pump prices. Nomura estimates that a 10 per cent increase in fuel prices could raise headline inflation by around 0.5 percentage points.

Higher fuel prices could also compel the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to remain vigilant against potential second-round inflationary effects, it added.