PM Modi speaks to CMs; Centre forms iGoM to track West Asia impact

On a day that the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed with chief ministers of all states, barring the poll-bound ones, to discuss their preparedness to mitigate the impact of the conflict in West Asia.

The chief ministers of election-bound states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry were not part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The meeting was reminiscent of the PM’s virtual meetings with the chief ministers during the Covid-19 pandemic. In his statements in Parliament earlier this week, the PM appealed to the states to address the current challenge in the spirit of ‘Team India’, a point he reiterated at the meeting with the CMs on Friday. This was the PM’s first meeting with the CMs after the outbreak of the conflict on February 28.

In a related development, official sources said the government also set up an ‘informal group of ministers’ led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to monitor the impact confronting the country because of the West Asia conflict. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the members of the informal group of ministers (IGoM). Earlier this week, the government set up seven groups comprising top officials to address the impact on sectors ranging from oil, fertilisers, and supply chains.

Apart from Friday’s meeting with the CMs, the Cabinet Secretariat will hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. On March 25, the government held an all-party meeting to brief the leaders of the political parties about the West Asia situation.

In his statements in Parliament, the PM had asked the states to crack down on black-marketing or hoarding. He asked them to ensure that the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes reach the poor, especially migrant workers.

Earlier in the day, CMs of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance welcomed the excise duty cut as “pro-people”.

The Congress alleged that the government's excise cuts on petrol and diesel were due to Assembly elections. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "When global crude oil prices fell, as they did on seven different occasions in the past 12 years, consumer prices in India were not reduced." "Today's announcement was because of Assembly elections. Wait till April 30," he said. Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held on a single day on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23, and in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while votes will be counted for all polls on May 4.

The BJP’s Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to cut the state taxes on fuels.