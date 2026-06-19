PM Modi to launch Rs 25,016 cr coal gasification project in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a ₹25,016-crore coal gasification project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district, Odisha, on Saturday (June 20), in a step towards strengthening energy security and promoting import substitution.

The project involves setting up India's first commercial-scale coal-to-ammonium nitrate facility. It is being developed by Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL), a joint venture between Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Coal India Limited (CIL).

The facility will produce 2,000 tonnes per day of ammonium nitrate using indigenously developed coal gasification technology from BHEL. "A land-leasing agreement was signed in April between BCGCL and Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The project will be set up on 350 acres of land under MCL's possession. It has received the required clearances and work is expected to begin after the foundation-laying ceremony. The ministry has enabled the use of coal-bearing area land for such projects and is providing ₹1,350 crore in support under its incentive scheme.

"The project will serve as a model for future coal gasification ventures and contribute significantly to India's vision of becoming a self-reliant manufacturing and industrial powerhouse," the ministry said.

Coal gasification is emerging as a key pillar of India's strategy to reduce dependence on imported feedstocks and promote value addition to domestic coal resources. Gasification converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which is used to produce value-added products including methanol, urea, ammonium nitrate and other chemical feedstocks.

India is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of coal, with Coal India being the largest coal-producing company globally. The country possesses the world's fifth-largest coal reserves of more than 400 billion tonnes, which can be leveraged through coal gasification.

India currently imports end-use and intermediate chemical products worth ₹2.7 lakh crore annually. The government has approved incentive schemes with a cumulative outlay of ₹46,000 crore to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects across the country.

The coal gasification promotion initiative is expected to catalyse investments of ₹2.5-3 lakh crore and create around 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across 25 projects in coal-bearing regions, according to the ministry.