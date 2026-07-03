PM to inaugurate refinery, metro, chip plant on Rajasthan, Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra, Rajasthan, and a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth about ₹1.06 lakh crore during his visit to the two states.

The refinery project at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra was to be launched in April by Modi, but a day before the inauguration, a major fire broke out, due to which the inauguration was postponed.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, the 9-million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been built at an investment of over ₹79,450 crore.

The complex has a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 mtpa and is expected to strengthen India's energy security, enhance petrochemical self-sufficiency and boost industrial development in the region.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase II of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, estimated to cost over ₹13,000 crore. The 41-km north-south corridor, comprising 36 stations, will connect Prahladpura with Todi Mod, linking key industrial, residential and commercial areas, including Jaipur Airport, Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area, SMS Hospital and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launch the modified UDAN scheme aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity. The new airport terminal, built at a cost of ₹480 crore, has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. Spread over more than 23,000 square metres, it incorporates modern passenger facilities and sustainable features.

Under the modified UDAN scheme, the Centre has earmarked ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years to expand regional aviation. The scheme envisages the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, construction of 200 helipads, operational support for regional airports and continued viability gap funding for airlines.

In Rajasthan, Modi will launch the Churu-Sadulpur and Churu-Ratangarh rail-doubling projects, covering a total of 104 km and built at a cost of around ₹900 crore, besides inaugurating the four-laning of the NH-125A Jodhpur Ring Road Section II (Karwar-Dangiyawas) project, developed at a cost of about ₹740 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several solar energy projects.

In Gujarat, Modi will inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand. The project is one of the first four approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and has been developed with a total investment of over ₹7,500 crore.

Once fully ramped up, the facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 5 billion semiconductor chips and will help address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.