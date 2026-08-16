PM-VBRY scheme meets a third of first-time jobs target in first year

With a target of creating jobs for 19.2 million people starting a job for the first time, 6.25 million first-time employees (32.6 per cent of the target) have been given employment so far, according to updated scheme data shared by the labour ministry in an email response to queries from Business Standard.

Of these, 1.31 million first-time employees have received incentives under the scheme so far after completing the mandatory six months of continuous employment. PM-VBRY has also facilitated the creation of 4.85 million additional jobs through 186,000 employers between August 2025 and June 2026, the ministry said.

The scheme operates through two incentive streams — one for first-time employees and another for employers creating additional employment — meaning a worker could potentially be counted under both. However, the ministry did not clarify the extent of overlap between the 6.25 million first-time employees and the 4.85 million additional jobs.

While the scheme aims to generate 35 million jobs over the two years ending July 31, 2027, the ministry has not disclosed a consolidated figure for total employment generated either in its response to Business Standard or in replies to Parliament.

PM-VBRY has an outlay of ₹99,446 crore, of which ₹2,814 crore, or 2.83 per cent, has been disbursed so far. The ministry, however, said comparing disbursement with the total outlay was misleading because incentives are paid over multiple years, with employer benefits available for up to four years in manufacturing. As a result, the scheme’s financial outlay extends until FY31, beyond the two-year registration window.

Under PM-VBRY, first-time employees earning up to ₹1 lakh a month receive an incentive equivalent to one month’s wages, capped at ₹15,000, paid in two instalments. The first instalment is released after six months of continuous employment, while the second is paid after 12 months, subject to completion of a financial literacy programme. Employers receive incentives for each additional worker retained for at least six months, ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 a month, depending on wages.

“Comparing the current disbursements against the total outlay of ₹99,446 crore provides an incomplete picture. While the scheme targets job creation over a two-year window, the financial outlay is spread across multiple financial years up to 2030-31. The budget is a long-term commitment, not an amount meant to be exhausted in the first 12 months,” the ministry said in its email response.

The ministry added that many beneficiaries who have already received the first instalment are expected to become eligible for the second after the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation processes August 2026 returns. It said registrations and beneficiary uptake had picked up after the prime minister released the second tranche of payments in June, with disbursements expected to rise as more beneficiaries complete six months of service. The ministry added that the scheme’s implementation and payment delivery were being closely monitored by the government.

The scheme enters its second year even as nearly one in 10 Indians aged 15–29 remained unemployed in 2025, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey.

Experts had flagged concerns over the scheme’s design since it was announced, arguing that the demand for labour is derived demand — driven by broader economic activity rather than hiring incentives alone. They cautioned that businesses create jobs based on commercial viability and that an incentive of up to ₹3,000 a month may be too small to materially influence hiring decisions, particularly for employers paying nearly ₹1 lakh a month to an employee.

PM-VBRY traces its origins to the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget for 2024-25 as part of the Centre’s ₹2 trillion package of five initiatives to boost employment, skilling, and opportunities for youth. Ahead of its rollout, the labour ministry rebranded ELI as PM-VBRY, aligning it with the government’s Viksit Bharat initiative.

“Even now, most employers prefer to hire a large proportion of contract workers in their core operations despite the law clearly observing that contract workers should not be engaged in core activities. There is no one to monitor this because the Centre and state governments have not filled several posts of labour inspectors,” said Santosh Mehrotra, labour economist and author of India Out Of Work.

He added that firms would not be encouraged to hire people unless there is generation of aggregate demand, which has not happened due to low private investment. “With private investment and capacity utilisation continuing to remain low for about a decade, there is no generation of demand for workers. Unless aggregate demand is generated, incentives will not push firms to hire people,” Mehrotra said.

Recent hiring indicators also point to a moderation in labour demand. The latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey showed India’s net employment outlook falling to 48 per cent for the second quarter (July–September/Q2) of 2026-27 from 68 per cent in the previous quarter (April-June/Q1), reflecting more cautious hiring intentions among employers.

Separately, the HSBC India Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys have also indicated subdued employment growth, with businesses reporting that existing workforce levels were largely sufficient to meet demand despite continued expansion in output.

Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president at staffing and recruitment firm TeamLease Services, said that hiring decisions continue to be driven primarily by business demand and long-term workforce requirements, with incentives acting as an enabler rather than the primary driver.

He added that the eligibility and compliance requirements, along with the incentive structure, have limited participation to some extent, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises that have relatively limited human resources and compliance capacity.