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Home / Economy / News / PMEGP scheme creates 3.6 mn jobs, boosts micro-enterprises: MSME ministry

PMEGP scheme creates 3.6 mn jobs, boosts micro-enterprises: MSME ministry

The MSME ministry said PMEGP created 3.6 million jobs and helped set up over 400,000 micro-enterprises during the 15th Finance Commission period, with strong focus on rural areas

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Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ flagship Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), implemented through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has emerged as a key driver of grassroots entrepreneurship by supporting new micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector, a government release said on Thursday.
 
During the 15th Finance Commission cycle spanning FY22 to FY26, PMEGP helped establish 403,706 micro-enterprises, exceeding its target of 402,000 units.
 
The programme, with an approved budgetary allocation of ₹13,554.42 crore, also created employment opportunities for nearly 3.63 million people, contributing substantially to income generation and local economic development across the country.
 
 

Focus on inclusion, rural expansion

 
PMEGP has played an important role in promoting social inclusion and balanced regional growth.
 
Women accounted for close to 40 per cent of the enterprises supported under the scheme, while nearly 45 per cent of the total margin money subsidy was disbursed to women entrepreneurs. Beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) communities made up around 54 per cent of total recipients.
 
Around 80 per cent of PMEGP-supported enterprises were established in rural areas, advancing rural industrialisation and decentralised development.

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Topics : PMEGP Employment in India MSME sector BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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