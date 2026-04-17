PNGRB says LPG pipeline expansion plan to attract ₹12,500 crore investment

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has opened bidding for the development of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure in a significant way to eliminate bulk movement to the extent possible, the regulator said on Friday.

The proposed pipelines are designed to connect key supply sources, including refineries and import terminals, with LPG bottling plants, ensuring seamless evacuation and distribution of LPG across multiple regions, it said.

"As part of this initiative, nine LPG pipeline projects were identified for development. PNGRB initiated the suo motu proposal and carried out bidding for these pipelines. Currently, PNGRB is in the process of concluding bid proposals for four pipelines," it said in a statement.

The four proposed pipelines include the Cherlapally–Nagpur pipeline, the Shikrapur–Hubli–Goa pipeline, the Paradip–Raipur pipeline, and the Jhansi–Sitarganj pipeline. The board aims to abolish the road transportation of bulk LPG by 2030. "The cumulative length of these proposed pipelines will be 2,500 kilometres. These pipelines would attract a tentative investment of Rs 12,500 crore," it said.

The regulator also said that eliminating the bulk transportation of LPG through this project would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to India's climate goals by replacing fuel transportation via tankers with an efficient pipeline system.

"It is expected to enable seamless, high-volume LPG movement with reduced transit time and minimal losses. These pipelines would not only improve safety and efficiency in the supply chain but also would prove to be more economical over other modes of transportation," it said.