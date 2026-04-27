Weekly policy watch: India-New Zealand FTA, manufacturing output in focus

India’s policy and economic calendar this week will be driven by key data releases and a major trade agreement.

The focus will be on industrial production data, manufacturing output trends and the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand.

India-New Zealand FTA to boost trade

India and New Zealand are set to sign a free trade agreement on Monday, April 27, a move aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

The agreement is expected to double trade between the two countries and attract up to $20 billion in investment over the next 15 years. It will also provide duty-free access for Indian goods to New Zealand’s market.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay in Agra on Sunday. They held discussions with businesses from various sectors, including the leather and sports goods sectors.

With tariffs on products like leather and footwear being reduced to zero, Indian exporters could gain a competitive edge in the New Zealand market.

Industrial production growth in focus

India’s industrial production (IIP) data will be released on April 28. The data is expected to give a clearer picture of overall economic activity.

India’s industrial production grew by 5.2 per cent in February, slightly higher than the revised 5.1 per cent in January, according to data released by the National Statistics Office.

The small increase was mainly due to a recovery in manufacturing, which makes up about 78 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). A favourable base effect also supported the growth. However, the overall IIP index level declined to 159 in February, down from 169.9 the previous month.

Manufacturing output shows strength

Manufacturing production data, also due on April 28, will be closely tracked as a key driver of industrial growth.

In February, manufacturing output grew by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, up from 4.8 per cent in the previous month. Over the long term, manufacturing growth in India has averaged around 5.7 per cent, though it has seen sharp swings during periods like the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest numbers suggest factory activity is holding up, though consistency in demand will remain important.