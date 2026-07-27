Weekly policy watch: Industrial output, RBI bond buyback in spotlight

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on industrial activity, government borrowing and the country's external financial position.

Key developments include the release of industrial production and foreign exchange reserves data, along with the government's ₹20,000 crore bond buyback through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Industrial production data to show growth momentum

India’s industrial production data will be released on July 28 and will be closely watched for signs of manufacturing and overall economic activity.

Industrial output grew 5.1 per cent in May, up from 4.9 per cent in April, marking the fastest pace of growth in five months. The improvement was mainly driven by strong growth in the electricity and gas supply sector.

The latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data also reflected a major methodological change. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation replaced the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with the Output Producer Price Index (Output PPI) as the deflator under the new 2022–23 base year series.

The revision affects 234 of the 463 item groups in the IIP basket and aims to better reflect current industrial activity.

Govt to conduct ₹20,000 crore bond buyback

The government will conduct a ₹20,000 crore buyback of government securities through an auction managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 28. The buyback will cover four government securities maturing between October 2026 and February 2027.

By buying back bonds before they mature, the government can reduce repayment pressure in the coming months and manage its debt more efficiently. The auction will use the multiple-price method, and the government may accept more or less than the notified amount depending on market conditions.

Forex reserves to reflect external sector strength

India’s foreign exchange reserves data, due on July 31, will provide an update on the country's external financial position.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, forex reserves increased by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion in the week ended July 17. The rise was mainly driven by a $4.55 billion increase in foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves.

However, gold reserves declined by $3.48 billion during the week, partly offsetting the overall gain. The latest data will be closely monitored for signs of currency stability and the RBI's ability to manage external risks amid global market uncertainty.