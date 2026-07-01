'Powered' up: Pvt projects pipeline expands 70% in Q1 to ₹13.1 trn

On the other hand, the government's capex announcements more than halved both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q, touching ₹1.4 trillion in the same period.

Total new project announcements, including both private and government projects, were worth ₹14.5 trillion, according to CMIE data; up 28.6 per cent on an aggregate basis.

A large portion of the new announcements were related to the power sector. The sequential increase in new electricity projects was 398 per cent. Manufacturing was the other major segment which saw a Q-o-Q increase of 17.3 per cent. On the flip side, sectors like mining, non-financial services, and construction and real estate saw significant declines.

Power transmission and distribution has benefitted from the government’s roadmap for integration of 900 gigawatts (Gw) worth of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36 — implying around ₹7.93 trillion worth of transmission capex, according to a Nuvama Institutional Equities report dated June 8.

The 900 Gw plan was announced in March. The United States (US) and Israel had attacked Iran at the end of February leading to a spike in energy prices and concerns over energy security besides creating uncertainty over global and domestic demand.

“Although private capex remains concentrated in select sectors and order conversion is gradual, management commentary and pipeline point to early signs of a broader recovery… non-power industrial companies reported modest growth (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y) with (lower) margin… impacted by commodity/freight inflation and INR depreciation,” said the Nuvama report.

“Both globally and domestically, the power sector is on a roll,” said independent market expert Anand Tandon. He added that one may have to wait before private sector capex can be said to have definitively turned a corner.

Some recent drivers for private investment like cement, are showing signs of slowing down. In manufacturing, the movement from low-margin electronic assembly to higher-margin work has not been as quick as expected. There remain significant issues with competitiveness which would affect Indian companies’ ability to gain global market share given the costs of manufacturing and the barriers to entry that remain for new companies, which can weigh on capex plans, Tandon added.

The surge in private capex announcement numbers is also partly helped by the impact seen in Q4FY26 due to the West Asia war. In that quarter, private sector capex announcements fell to ₹7.5 trillion, the lowest as compared to the previous three Q4s when the number averaged ₹15.3 trillion. The 56.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q4FY26 was the worst performance in at least 7 quarters. So, it is likely that some project announcements may have been delayed due to the US-Iran war.

Overall project completions came down by 56 per cent on a sequential basis in the June quarter. While private sector project completions declined by 49 per cent, government sector project completions were down over 60 per cent sequentially.

“Government capex is constrained by fiscal pressures and the crude import shock,” said an Ambit Institutional Equities Strategy report dated June 22.