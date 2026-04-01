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Home / Economy / News / Indian Oil hikes premium petrol, diesel prices amid West Asia tensions

Indian Oil hikes premium petrol, diesel prices amid West Asia tensions

Indian Oil has hiked XP100 petrol price from ₹149 to ₹160 per litre and Xtra Green diesel from ₹91.49 to ₹92.99 per litre in Delhi

premium petrol, petrol pump

The premium petrol price hike comes amid a global crude oil and gas supply crunch driven by tensions in West Asia, which have pushed benchmark oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has raised the prices of its premium petrol and diesel variants in New Delhi, according to a report by NDTV.
 
The price of XP100 petrol, a 100-octane fuel designed for high-end luxury cars and superbikes, has increased by ₹11 to ₹160 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of IOCL’s premium diesel variant, Xtra Green, increased from ₹91.49 to ₹92.99 per litre, the report said.
 
The hike comes amid a global crude oil and gas supply crunch driven by tensions in West Asia, which have pushed benchmark oil prices above $100 per barrel.
 
However, prices of regular petrol and diesel have remained stable across Indian cities. Last week, the Centre cut excise duty on both fuels by ₹10 per litre, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel. The move, however, is unlikely to immediately translate into relief for consumers, as it is aimed at cushioning losses faced by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).
 
 

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Commercial LPG price hike

Meanwhile, OMCs on Wednesday increased the price of commercial LPG by ₹195.50 per 19-kg cylinder. This follows a price hike of ₹114.5 last month. In Delhi, a commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,078.50. 

ATF prices soar

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices also surged sharply, more than doubling to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre (kl) on Wednesday. This marks the first time jet fuel prices have crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre mark, raising concerns over a potential increase in airfares.
 
In Delhi, the ATF price increased by ₹1,10,703.08 per kilolitre, or 114.5 per cent, to ₹2,07,341.22 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers. However, according to a PTI report, domestic airlines will only face an 8.5 per cent increase in jet fuel price. 

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Topics : Petrol prices Diesel prices US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Fuel Crisis ATF price LPG prices BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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