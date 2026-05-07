Govt reopens narrow FDI door to China-linked funds: How it impacts startups

The government has opened a narrow window for China-linked capital to re-enter India’s startup ecosystem, but under tightly controlled conditions. The revised Press Note 3 (PN3) framework could ease funding delays for startups and global venture capital funds that have faced prolonged scrutiny since 2020.

Under the new rules, which became operational from May 1, foreign companies with up to 10 per cent Chinese or Hong Kong shareholding can invest through the automatic route in sectors where foreign direct investment ( FDI ) is otherwise permitted automatically.

The government has also introduced a 60-day timeline for processing investment proposals in select manufacturing-linked sectors, including electronic components, capital goods and polysilicon. The move is aimed at reducing approval uncertainty and improving execution visibility for investors.

How Chinese capital shaped India’s startup boom

Before PN3, Chinese investors were active participants in India’s startup boom, especially in ecommerce, fintech, logistics and consumer internet platforms.

“Investments rose from around $459 million in 2016 to nearly $3.9 billion by 2019, not just as capital but as a catalyst for deal velocity, high-conviction valuations, and competitive intensity,” said Rahul Garg, founder and chief executive officer at Moglix, a B2B e-commerce unicorn.

“Over half of unicorns had some Chinese backing by the Press Note 3 period, with tech flows matching US volumes in six quarters from 2017 to 2019,” Garg added.

A 2020 report by Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations, an independent foreign policy think tank based in Mumbai, found that Chinese tech investors had put an estimated $4 billion into Indian startups. It said 18 of India’s 30 unicorns at the time had Chinese investors.

The report identified investments by Alibaba , Tencent and other Chinese investors in firms such as Paytm , Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Byju’s, Dream11 and Udaan. It also said Chinese investors had funded 92 Indian startups, building strategic tech depth through venture capital and digital ecosystems rather than physical infrastructure projects.

Why Press Note 3 became a startup funding hurdle

The Press Note 3 was introduced after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, when India tightened scrutiny of investments from countries sharing a land border with India.

After PN3, direct Chinese investment slowed sharply. But founders and investors say the impact went beyond direct China-linked funding, as global fund structures became harder to navigate.

The earlier PN3 framework did not clearly distinguish between strategic Chinese control and passive exposure through global funds. As a result, even Singapore-, Mauritius- or US-based funds with minor Chinese limited partners, or LPs, could face approval delays.

“Of 526 proposals by April 2024, only 124 were approved, and 201 rejected, while others were withdrawn or pending. Eight-to-nine-month timelines frequently altered deal terms, third-party structures and financing gaps," Garg said.

Industry executives say the delays disproportionately affected growth-stage startups, where fundraising cycles are time-sensitive.

“The easing of norms targets a real but quantitatively modest problem,” said Salman Waris, founder and managing partner of TechLegis, a New Delhi-based law firm specialising in startups and technology advisory. “The likely outcome is primarily efficiency gains rather than a transformative jump in FDI volumes."

He expects deal velocity in technology, manufacturing and capital goods startups to improve, potentially leading to 20–30 per cent faster closings.

Why startups may benefit first

Experts and industry players expect the first gains to come in sectors that rely heavily on pooled global capital. These include SaaS, fintech, deep-tech, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicle ecosystem companies and late-stage consumer internet firms.

Many global venture and private equity funds operating in these sectors have diversified LP bases that may include Chinese institutional investors. Under the earlier regime, such exposure often triggered additional scrutiny.

“The revised framework now allows investors with non-controlling beneficial ownership of up to 10 per cent to invest through the automatic route,” according to an analysis by the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. The think tank said the change could improve “ease of doing business” and integration with global supply chains.

At the same time, the Carnegie analysis cautioned that the move was “not a wholesale liberalisation” and raised questions about whether the expected benefits would materialise fully.

Passive capital versus strategic control

The revised rules align the definition of “beneficial ownership” with the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, 2005, which attempts to separate passive financial exposure from strategic control.

“The framework’s sustainability depends significantly on regulatory clarity,” Waris said.

He noted that while the new definition provides reasonable clarity for standard structures, interpretive risk remains in multi-layered fund structures involving special purpose vehicles, parallel vehicles and co-investment arrangements.

“A 10 per cent Chinese or Hong Kong LP stake remains below the beneficial ownership threshold, but the definition could face pressure if Chinese LPs exercise voting rights in fund governance,” he said.

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, a Bengaluru-based proxy advisory and corporate governance research firm, said tracing ultimate ownership remains difficult in some structures.

“If companies choose to hide it, there could be ways to escape regulatory scrutiny through multi-layered funding structures,” Subramanian said.

Still, he added that India’s banking and anti-money laundering systems are sophisticated enough to identify most legitimate investors.

Why this is not a full reopening to China

Despite the easing, experts do not see this as a broad reopening to direct Chinese investment. Direct investments from China remain under the government approval route.

“It is not very clear that there is a marked shift in direction,” Subramanian said.

“This 10 per cent increase in Chinese ownership is not going to facilitate any deeper FDI changes,” he added.

Analysts say the government is instead acknowledging a practical problem. According to a fact sheet on FDI inflows by the High Commission of India in London, China’s direct share in India’s cumulative FDI equity inflows between April 2000 and December 2025 stood at just 0.3 per cent, or roughly $2.51 billion.

The Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center analysis noted that India’s trade deficit with China continued to widen despite five years of PN3 restrictions, while global funds with even tangential Chinese beneficial ownership found themselves caught in bureaucratic limbo.

The think tank argued that the earlier framework succeeded in keeping Chinese capital out but did little to arrest the inflow of Chinese goods. India’s 2023-24 Economic Survey had also argued that attracting Chinese-linked manufacturing investment into India could create greater domestic value addition than continuing to rely on imports alone.

"As the US and Europe shift their immediate sourcing away from China, it is more effective to have Chinese companies invest in India and then export the products to these markets rather than importing from China, adding minimal value, and then re-exporting them," it said.

What to watch next

Industry leaders are waiting to see how the eased norms are implemented, whether deal approvals move faster, whether global funds increase India allocations, and how regulators scrutinise layered ownership structures.

Waris believes India could see 100–150 incremental deals a year across venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) in the next 18 months, especially in deep-tech, manufacturing and greenfield sectors.

Still, he cautioned that the policy remains contingent on geopolitics. “If tensions escalate again, India may re-tighten rules, as happened in 2020,” he said.

For now, the government appears to be making a calibrated bet: easing friction for global funds with passive China-linked exposure without reopening the door to unrestricted Chinese capital. For India’s startup ecosystem, that distinction could matter more than the headline FDI numbers.