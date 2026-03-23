Private capex intentions dip 16.5% to ₹9.55 trillion in FY27: NSO survey

India Inc’s capital expenditure plans show moderation in financial year 2026–27 (FY27), with aggregate intentions dropping 16.5 per cent to Rs 9.55 trillion from the provisional Rs 11.44 trillion estimated for FY26, according to the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) second forward-looking survey on private corporate sector capital expenditure ( capex ) investment intentions, covering the period October–December 2025.

The implied decline of 16.5 per cent in planned new-asset spending among the 5,366 large enterprises surveyed between the current and next financial years underlines a more cautious investment stance, even though per-enterprise capex on new assets is projected to edge up from Rs 79.4 crore in FY26 to Rs 85.2 crore in FY27.

“The realisation of these investment plans may depend on several factors such as market conditions, availability of finance, the policy environment, international economic volatility, and the overall economic outlook,” the report cautioned.

The moderation is also reported to be visible at the micro level. A fixed panel of 3,819 enterprises reported unweighted aggregate capex of Rs 6,11,161 crore provisionally for FY26 and Rs 6,11,412 crore intended for FY27, thus reporting only a modest 1.9 per cent increase in intended capex in FY27 compared to their actual spending of Rs 6,00,123 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, weighted panel estimates place total new-asset capex at Rs 11,43,879 crore for FY26 and Rs 9,55,281 crore for FY27.

Further, not all firms are committing to fresh investments. Around 21.7 per cent of surveyed enterprises did not report capex plans for FY27, and among them, more than half indicated zero planned expenditure, thus underscoring a degree of caution within corporate India, even as a segment of firms continues to expand capacity (29 per cent).

The pullback in aggregate capex intentions is, however, not uniform across sectors. Manufacturing remains the single-largest destination for private investment, but its share in total new-asset capex fell from 50.17 per cent, or around Rs 5.74 lakh crore, in FY26 to 44.35 per cent, or Rs 4.24 lakh crore, in FY27. Information and communication services — which include data centres, telecom, and digital platforms — also see a mild moderation, with their share easing from 16.38 per cent (Rs 1.87 lakh crore) in FY26 to 14.38 per cent (Rs 1.37 lakh crore) in FY27.

In contrast, planned spending in electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply steps up sharply, with the sector’s share in aggregate capex jumping from 8.96 per cent in FY26 (Rs 1.02 lakh crore) to 14.94 per cent in FY27 (Rs 1.43 lakh crore).

In terms of what companies are spending on, the tilt remains firmly towards machinery and equipment, which accounts for 64 per cent of provisional new-asset capex in FY26 and is projected to rise to more than 70 per cent of intended capex in FY27.

In terms of financing patterns, nearly two-thirds of capex is funded from internal accruals and a little over 23 per cent from domestic debt, with foreign debt and FDI together contributing just above 3 per cent in FY26.

Finally, investment strategies among surveyed enterprises remain predominantly conservative, with 48.63 per cent planning capex on core foundational assets like plant and machinery, and 38.36 per cent focusing on value addition through upgrades and enhancements to existing corporate assets. Another 14.54 per cent are targeting strategic high-growth opportunistic assets, while debt-related plays are minimal — only 3.20 per cent adopted explicit debt strategies and 1.03 per cent focused on distressed assets or non-performing loans (NPLs).