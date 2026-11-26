The state is lining up four to six blocks for bids next month, according to government sources. Of the 18 blocks auctioned so far since FY22, only six have managed to start operations, with a capacity of around 5 million tonnes (mt).

However, it has not been an easy road for the mining industry. On October 5, 2012, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of mining activities and mineral transportation in Goa, following the Justice MB Shah Commission report on illegal mining in the state. The court later lifted the ban in April 2014, but placed an annual production cap of 20 mt.

Consequently, there was a fall in the sector’s contribution to the state’s non-tax revenue, declining from 46 per cent in 2010-11 to less than 4 per cent in the 2025-26 Budget estimates.

Mining and quarrying, which contributed 16.33 per cent of Goa’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2011-12, when the sector was at its pre-shutdown peak, now accounts for less than 1 per cent. The latest figures show the sector’s share at 0.61 per cent in 2024-25.

With this latest thrust, the state is looking to net revenues of around ₹1,000 crore annually, which officials say is a very conservative estimate.

If all blocks resume operations, the total revenue could be around ₹4,000 crore annually, according to industry experts.

“Achieving the capacity of 20 mt should not be difficult as the 17 blocks alone have a capacity of 19 mt. We have been working closely with other departments, including forest and environment, to facilitate faster clearances for the leaseholders,” said Narayan Gad, director, Directorate of Mines and Geology in Goa.

The state government is also planning to approach the Supreme Court to seek permission to increase production beyond the current limit.

Additionally, Goa is looking to auction around 700 mt of low-grade coal lying in the dumps. After the Indian Bureau of Mines allowed the sale of these resources in a notification dated April 1, the state conducted an e-auction of 20 dumps in August and allotted eight to previous leaseholders who owned the dumps. It is also auctioning around 24 mt of processed iron ore that could not be sold after the Supreme Court ban.

However, some concerns remain. The delay in starting mining operations is due to a variety of factors, but primarily environmental concerns among locals and pending forest clearances.

A senior industry official said that, while allocating blocks, the government did not take into account that several of them are in forested areas, often on private land. Private forest land may be privately owned but qualifies as forest due to its natural vegetation.

On the employment side, while the mining department has put a condition that all leaseholders must provide local employment, it has not prescribed any minimum limit. The main beneficiaries are truckers. But, with full-scale operations yet to start, there is a lot of idle capacity.

“The revival is progressively generating business for the local transportation and ancillary sectors, although the benefits remain uneven. Truck availability presently far exceeds the demand generated by current production levels,” said Glenn Kalavampara, executive director, Western India Mineral Association.

The high premiums committed by bidders in the auctions have also raised questions about long-term viability. To expedite operations, the mining department has offered lower premium payments for five years from the time operations start.

Overcoming local resistance to mining operations is easier said than done. Goa Foundation, the state’s environmental action group that has been involved in several litigations, has already challenged three leases granted in the village of Sirigao.

“Past problems created by mine leaseholders are not being resolved… Fields outside the mines are getting polluted and there is no accountability,” said Rahul Das, research director, Goa Foundation.