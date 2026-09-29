Protein boom pushes whey prices higher as India relies on imports

Whey protein is a powdered protein ingredient obtained from milk during cheese production and is subsequently used in protein supplements, protein powders, sports drinks, protein bars, and other similar products.

While India remains one of the world's largest milk producers at over 247 million tonnes in 2024-25, accounting for almost 24-25 per cent of global output, its production of whey protein is so low as to depend on overseas suppliers to meet growing demand.

According to some reports, India’s whey protein imports have been rising at a steady rate of almost 20-22 per cent annually, and is estimated to be close to 25,000 tonnes in 2024-25.

Traders and market watchers said a major reason for the high imports is India’s limited market for cheese: depending on what the end product is, the other is an unavoidable by-product. India is largely a liquid milk market and by-products typically consist of items such as curd, ghee, and ice-creams, among others, with cheese, including paneer, lower on the pecking order.

According to some estimates, less than 3 per cent of India’s annual milk production goes into making cheese. This, in turn, means whey production is low even as demand is rising.

In global markets, particularly European nations, it is the reverse since cheese is a highly-consumed item and significant quantities of milk go into its manufacturing.

Surprisingly, though, whey protein prices worldwide have been soaring over the past few years despite the voluminous quantities of cheese produced overseas.

As per some research reports, supplement-grade whey protein concentrate has jumped from about ₹450,000 per tonne in mid-2023 to nearly ₹3 million per tonne, while the more refined isolate version has risen fivefold since 2023.

According to a post ‘Markets by Zerodha’ a few months back, it was only in the later half of the 20th century that food scientists figured out what to do with sweet whey: Filter it through specialised membranes, remove water, fat, and lactose, and dry what remains into a powder. 'Markets by Zerodha' is a channel by brokerage firm Zerodha which posts explainers on complex market developments.

The result was a whey protein concentrate that contained all nine essential amino acids that could be absorbed faster than almost any other protein source, and caused fewer digestive issues than plant proteins, the post said.

It also explained why demand for whey proteins didn’t emerge out of the blue but instead coalesced from several independent directions over roughly 15 years, converging upon each other at about the same time.

The first was a cultural shift. In the 2010s, keto and paleo diets went mainstream. Fitness influencers made protein the hero macronutrient and carbohydrates the villain. The second driver was ageing.

“Adults start losing muscle mass from around 50, at 1-2 per cent per year, a condition called sarcopenia. Baby boomers, born between 1946-1964, are now 60-80 years old, exactly the age range where doctors most directly recommend higher protein intake,” the post said.

A third and more recent driver is GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

“These drugs suppress appetite dramatically, but roughly 40 per cent of the weight lost on semaglutide is lean mass rather than fat, according to Harvard Medical School research,” the post said.

To make up for the lost body, doctors have started prescribing high protein intake alongside these drugs, therefore creating an entirely new category of protein consumers: patients on medical prescription.

As per JP Morgan, 10 million Americans were on GLP-1 treatment by end of 2025, or twice as many as in 2023.

The post also pointed out a specific reason for the current spate in whey prices: in 2022, when prices rose, producers’ world over ramped up production. Then by 2023, prices dropped as demand softened, so producers found their warehouses filled with whey.

Then, in 2024, a second wave of demand surge came but capacities that had been watered down found it difficult to ramp back up. This gap in output has continued, which is why countries worldwide are facing an acute shortage of whey protein.

“Across the world, demand for protein has increased significantly. One factor is the growing use of obesity medicines such as Ozempic and similar drugs for weight reduction. When people lose weight, they can also lose muscle mass, so they need higher protein intake to compensate for that. These medicines have also become available in India over the past several months, so demand for protein could increase here as well,” said Rahul Kumar, chief operating officer of Parag Milk Foods, which is India’s largest producer of whey proteins.

The company recently announced plans to invest around Rs 100 crore to expand its paneer manufacturing capacity from 20 tonnes per day to 80 tonnes per day across its facilities in Manchar, Maharashtra, and Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh. The expanded units, which will manufacture both regular and high-protein paneer, are expected to be operational by June 2027.

The move comes as demand for branded dairy products and protein-rich foods continues to rise across India.

Paneer remains one of the company’s key value-added dairy categories, recording growth of 28 percent annually over the last two years. Value-added products currently contribute more than 90 percent of Parag Milk Foods’ overall turnover.

The company said the latest investment will support its efforts to strengthen its presence in the organised dairy segment while increasing production capacity for its paneer portfolio.

But, with India’s growth in milk production seeing a drop a due to various factors including climate change impacting yields, it remains to be seen how much it can support a growing whey protein sector.