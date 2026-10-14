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Putin signs law ratifying India-Russia temporary employment agreement

India and Russia signed the agreement during Putin's state visit to New Delhi in December 2025. An agreement on cooperation to combat irregular migration was also signed at that time

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying an agreement with India to facilitate temporary employment of citizens in each other's territories. (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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Russia has ratified an agreement with India to facilitate the temporary employment of citizens in each other's territories.
 
According to Russian publication RBC, President Vladimir Putin signed the law on October 12 after the State Duma adopted it on October 1 and the Federation Council approved it on October 2.
 
India and Russia signed the agreement during Putin’s state visit to New Delhi in December 2025. An agreement on cooperation to combat irregular migration was also signed at that time.
 
More than 71,000 Indian citizens are working in Russia, primarily in the construction and textile industries, according to the Russian Ministry of Labour. The number is expected to rise to 100,000 by the end of 2026.
 
 
Demand for Indian specialists has also been growing in Russia's engineering and electronics sectors, the RBC report said.
 
Russia's recruitment drive comes amid a severe labour shortage. In May 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would need an additional 3.1 million workers by 2030, citing forecasts from the economic development and labour ministries, according to Interfax. He also said around 11 million positions would need to be filled over the following five years as employees retired.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 12:37 PM IST