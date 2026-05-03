Pvt banks expect pickup in retail credit in FY27; corp, MSME lending strong

Retail credit growth remained in single digit in the fourth quarter of FY26. However, strong retail disbursements are likely to translate into meaningful book growth, they said, adding that corporate lending is also expected to remain resilient despite the West Asian crisis.

A senior executive at a large private sector bank said certain pockets of the economy — data centres, green energy, and defence, along with a handful of large conglomerates — have been performing strongly. This has allowed larger banks to capture an outsized share of wallet, underpinned by deep client relationships. Relatively expensive conditions in the bond market have further supported corporate credit demand.

According to the executive, banks preferred to deploy surplus liquidity into corporate lending, even as retail channels have not been fully reopened. On the retail side, disbursement growth has been strong, but translation into book growth typically takes two to three quarters.

In the earlier phase of the easing cycle, that lag was compounded by elevated balance transfers, as borrowers with higher-cost loans rushed to refinance amid intensifying competition among lenders. With interest rates now broadly stable, that refinancing wave is subsiding. Run-offs are easing, and the pipeline of disbursements is beginning to show up more visibly in loan book expansion, he said.

The Q4FY26 results of the country’s three largest private sector lenders highlight the divergence between retail book growth and other segments.

HDFC Bank reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its retail book, well below the 17.2 per cent growth in its small and mid-market segment and 13 per cent growth in corporate lending. Overall loans grew 12 per cent.

At Axis Bank, retail loans expanded 8 per cent, compared with a 24 per cent surge in SME lending and a 38 per cent jump in corporate loans, driving overall credit growth of 19 per cent.

ICICI Bank’s retail book grew 9.5 per cent, broadly in line with its 9.3 per cent corporate growth, but lagged its business banking and rural portfolios, which expanded 24.4 per cent and 25.6 per cent, respectively. Overall loan growth stood at nearly 16 per cent.

Subrat Mohanty, executive director at Axis Bank, said retail disbursement growth had been fairly strong and that book growth had begun to inch up in response. "The retail book growth does take a little bit of time before it starts showing the disbursement growth," he said during the post-earnings media call. "The opportunities in wholesale banking are quite robust at this point," he added.

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank, said retail momentum was visible across vehicle financing, personal loans and business loans, with the mortgage book remaining steady.

On the corporate side, he highlighted opportunities in electronics, food processing, automobiles and auto ancillaries, renewables, and semiconductors, as well as acquisition financing, project finance, and supply chain financing. “Corporate and emerging corporate segments are expected to remain resilient in the year ahead,” he said during the investor call.