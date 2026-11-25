The share of the private sector in research and development (R&D) expenditure is increasing steadily, with its contribution rising to 45 per cent of the total expenditure from just 30 per cent a few years ago, said Abhay Karandikar, member, NITI Aayog.

During the same period, the share of the public sector in R&D expenditure has dropped from 70 per cent to 55 per cent, he said. Describing the private sector’s rising share as an encouraging trend, Karandikar said the innovation ecosystem is expanding beyond public scientific R&D laboratories to include deep-tech startups, industry and private-sector capital investment.

Karandikar said India’s gross expenditure on R&D reached ₹2.5 trillion in 2024-25, accounting for 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), but it is still lower than in developed economies, where the figure is around 2-3 per cent.

He highlighted that the government is supporting innovation with two recent interventions, including the establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), approved through an Act of Parliament with a total corpus of ₹50,000 crore, and a ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

“₹14,000 crore under ANRF has already been allocated by the government. The Foundation will support research and development by providing grants to academic institutions, universities and R&D laboratories,” he said.

Speaking about the RDI Fund, established in July 2025, he said it is not meant for universities or academia but is intended to support private-sector research and development through flexible financing instruments, which include long-tenure, low-cost loans and equity investments in deep-tech startups.

He said the fund will invest in six sunrise sectors, including energy. Karandikar said the energy sector requires innovation in grid stability, focusing on improving cost, efficiency and reliability for each application. “This will require advances in power electronics, renewable-energy forecasting and intelligent grid management,” he said.

He also spoke about the greater emphasis being placed on nuclear energy with the enactment of the SHANTI Act. “India has set a target of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047. Achieving this will require innovation in specialised nuclear components, power converters and advanced materials that underpin the performance of energy systems,” he said.