Quadruple import duty on truck tractors: MHI tells finance ministry

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has been ringing alarm bells about the rising imports of truck tractors, especially electric truck tractors (also called electric prime movers), since November last year, Business Standard has learnt.

In a letter to the MHI on November 28 last year, the industry body stated that about 400 units of electric truck tractors were imported from China and about 100 units of them were imported from Europe in the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26).

Siam stated that imports of 55-tonne electric prime movers were low in H1FY26 but could rise significantly if the existing 10 per cent import duty continued. The low duty gave foreign electric truckmakers a 40-50 per cent price advantage over their Indian peers, it added.

The industry body warned that global electric truckmakers, particularly from China, which export around 20,000 such vehicles annually, could increasingly target India. If import duty remained at 10 per cent, imported electric prime movers could increase to 1,000-3,000 units by 2027, potentially accounting for 20-25 per cent of the Indian market, it added.

For 55-tonne electric prime movers, prices in India typically range between ₹95 lakh and ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom). Autobei Consulting Group (ACG), in a report released in 2026, estimated that the heavy-duty electric truck segment, including prime movers and tippers, would reach $1.23 billion by FY30, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 55 per cent. Based on ACG's forecast, the current market is estimated to be worth around $140-180 million.

The MHI, through the Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, is providing incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric trucks while encouraging domestic manufacturing.

Blue Energy Motors, Montra Electric, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland are among the major domestic players that have invested in developing and manufacturing electric prime movers in India.

Siam, in its November 28 letter, stated that safeguards were needed to protect investments made by Indian manufacturers in electric commercial vehicles. A similar letter was written by Siam to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on December 2 last year.

On May 21 this year, Siam wrote another letter to the MHI, wherein it stated: "The current rate of 10 per cent basic Customs duty (BCD)... is allowing the foreign brands to import a completely built unit (CBU) without any depth of operation in India at cheaper cost and penetrate the Indian market."

Following these representations by Siam, the MHI sent a memorandum to the Department of Revenue on July 2 this year.

The MHI, in its July 2 communication, stated that the 10 per cent BCD has enabled foreign brands to import CBUs at "competitive prices" without any depth of manufacturing operations or substantial investment in India.

"Cheap foreign CBU imports directly undermine the business viability of these domestic EV investments by Indian OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)," the MHI said, adding that the low import duty was "being misused to facilitate dumping of foreign products in the Indian market".

The MHI on July 2 recommended increasing the Customs duty on imported electric and diesel prime movers from the current 10 per cent to bring them in line with other fully built commercial vehicles. The ministry proposed that the overall Customs duty incidence (BCD plus Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, or AIDC) on these vehicles be aligned with other imported commercial vehicles, which currently attract an effective duty of 40 per cent.

The ministry stated that raising the duty would help protect domestic manufacturers, particularly those investing in electric commercial vehicles, and encourage them to continue expanding local production.

About thirteen days after the MHI's memorandum to the Department of Revenue, the Mumbai Port Authority said on X that it handled the arrival of 861 heavy-duty electric vehicles imported by Sany Heavy Industry. The shipment included electric truck tractors and wheel loaders, and arrived on the Ro-Ro vessel MV Grande Shanghai at Mumbai Port. Sany Heavy Industry global headquarters are located in Changsha, Hunan, China.

Siam, the MHI, and the FinMin did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

China's advantage in electric vehicles (EVs) comes from its dominance across the EV supply chain, particularly batteries. China accounts for nearly 70 per cent of global battery cell manufacturing capacity and dominates the processing of key battery materials such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite. This integrated ecosystem — from raw material processing and battery production to vehicle manufacturing — has helped Chinese EV makers achieve economies of scale and lower costs.

Concerns over this cost advantage have prompted governments to raise trade barriers. The European Union (EU) in 2024 imposed additional duties of up to 35.3 per cent on Chinese-made electric cars after finding that Chinese manufacturers benefited from unfair subsidies. The US has also sharply increased tariffs on Chinese EVs, raising the duty rate to 100 per cent in 2024 to protect its domestic automobile industry.

‘Unfair advantage’