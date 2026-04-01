Railways freight grows 3.3% in FY26 as coal cargo records rare contraction

Data released by the railways ministry on Wednesday showed that coal, which is the national transporter’s mainstay cargo — accounting for over half of its freight basket — recorded a rare contraction year-on-year.

Coal cargo, at 818 mt in FY26, recorded a 0.5 per cent decline compared with the previous financial year. The ministry has set a target to achieve 3,000 mt of freight by 2031.

At the same time, the ministry recorded steady growth in other major segments in its freight basket.

“In addition to strong loading performance, Indian Railways has also registered robust freight earnings, which have reached approximately ₹1,77,754 crore in 2025–26, reflecting a 1.44 per cent increase over ₹1,75,302 crore in 2024–25,” the ministry said.

Among commodities, iron ore emerged as the highest revenue contributor with earnings of ₹14,600.51 crore, followed by cement (₹13,599 crore), pig iron and finished steel (₹12,181 crore), fertilisers (₹9,039 crore), foodgrains (₹8,312.5 crore), and mineral oil (₹7,249.54 crore), the ministry said.

According to the transporter’s data, iron ore transportation increased by 6.74 per cent, reaching 190.12 mt, while cement loading grew by 4.74 per cent to 157.17 mt. These two commodities also contribute significantly to the railways’ freight basket.

The highest year-on-year growth in loading was seen in fertilisers (13.49 per cent) and pig iron and steel (13.11 per cent). Container movement grew by nearly 6 per cent in FY26.

On the other hand, Indian Railways reported robust growth in passenger traffic and revenue for the fiscal year, the ministry said.