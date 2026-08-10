Railways readies ₹1.8 trn PPP pipeline, eyes private role in track creation

With private investment in the Railways limited due to its earlier unwillingness to privatise parts of its operations, the Railways has added two new PPP models, the ministry informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways.

These are the Development Partner Model and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). Business Standard had reported in October 2025 on the Railways’ internal plans to develop projects on a concession basis under HAM.

The project pipeline was part of the Action Taken by the Government report on the committee’s recommendation on the ministry’s demand for grants. It was presented by the panel in Parliament on Monday.

“So far, 18 projects of Rs. 16,686 crore have been completed through PPP model. 7 projects of Rs.16,362 crore are under implementation including coal connectivity and port connectivity projects,” the ministry told the panel.

The projects include big-ticket track projects like Itarsi–Manikpur 3rd line worth ₹9,562 crore, Haridaspur–Vizianagaram 4th line expected to cost ₹8,321 crore, seven trainset maintenance depots valued at ₹21,000 crore, ₹6,400-crore wagon maintenance depots, and power projects worth ₹44,500 crore.

The standing committee stressed the need to streamline and simplify approval and regulatory processes and to evolve balanced risk-sharing mechanisms that strengthen investor confidence while safeguarding the long-term financial interests of Indian Railways.

“The Ministry may consider to undertake periodic and model-specific evaluation of the performance of various PPP models, identify best practices emerging from successful projects, and suitably incorporate such practices across other PPP models to improve their commercial viability and overall effectiveness in mobilising private investment,” the committee’s report said.

The committee also recommended greater participation of state governments and local bodies in the development of new lines and gauge conversion projects under the participative policy of the Ministry of Railways.