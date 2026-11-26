Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas called for greater focus on mineral exploration and developing mining blocks outside the Aravalli region.

With 24 major mineral blocks auctioned in 2026-27 (FY27) alone, Rajasthan has emerged as the country’s leading state in auctioning such blocks.

The Mines Department has also recorded revenue collection of approximately ₹809 crore more than in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, up to October, representing growth of 12.98 per cent. It has set a revenue target of ₹14,000 crore for FY27.

Srinivas urged the departments concerned to strengthen coordination and dialogue to resolve inter-departmental issues, noting that this would create new opportunities for investment, employment and revenue generation — both directly and indirectly — within the state’s mineral sector.

On Wednesday, Srinivas chaired a meeting in Jaipur of the state-level coordination committee, comprising senior officials, to discuss inter-departmental matters concerning the Mines Department.

At the meeting, he said the state should also aim to become a national leader in bringing auctioned mines into operation. To achieve this, the departments concerned must move into “action mode” to expedite issuing necessary clearances and commencing mining activities.

Aparna Arora, additional chief secretary for mines and petroleum, said a roadmap for auctioning 55 major mineral blocks, along with several minor mineral blocks, is being implemented for FY27.

A post-auction facilitation cell has been established at the departmental level to coordinate with, assist and guide mine leaseholders and the departments concerned. Regular reviews are also being conducted, she said.

Arora said the department was currently focused on bringing auctioned mines into operation. The operationalisation of major mineral mines had been accelerated, while 716 minor mineral mines had already become operational.

She said the process of obtaining environmental clearances for auctioned mines had gained momentum but needed to be expedited further.

Arora suggested that inviting the relevant mine leaseholders to attend deliberations by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority on their proposals would streamline and expedite necessary formalities, thereby avoiding delays in issuing clearances.

She also emphasised the need to expedite mining clearances for blocks in urban areas, including Jodhpur, Jaipur-Sanganer and Kota, to curb illegal mining in these regions.