Rajasthan's single-window platform sees surge in investor applications

Rajasthan government’s ease of doing business initiative, single-window system – Raj Nivesh, which has been in operation since 2020, is gaining popularity among investors, a senior official of the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) said.

“Over the years, the platform has been progressively strengthened, bringing more services, departments, and investor-interaction tools under one digital interface,” he said.

“For an investor, ease of doing business is not only about the number of approvals available online, but also about how easily and quickly those approvals can be identified, applied for, and obtained. Raj Nivesh is designed to bring this entire process together on a single platform, making it simpler and more predictable for businesses,” says Neelabh Saxena, commissioner, BIP.

The platform’s popularity is reflected in its latest data. Between April and September 2026, Raj Nivesh received 60,229 applications, almost double the 34,704 applications received during the entire financial year 2025-26.

“During the same six-month period, 33,955 applications were disposed of, already exceeding the 31,894 disposals recorded during the whole of FY26,” Saxena said.

Raj Nivesh offers 195 services across 18 departments. Businesses can identify the required approvals, make online payments, track applications, and access certificates and regulatory information through a single platform.

“Earlier, one of the major challenges in the approval mechanism was to figure out where to begin from, and which department to approach for a particular requirement. Now, having the information and application process available through Raj Nivesh has made it much simpler for us to plan our requirements and also track application status. The need for repeated follow-ups is now drastically reduced and has given us greater visibility while following up on our applications,” said Pradeep Kumar, president, legal and corporate affairs, Kandhari Global Beverages.

Saxena said that for new entrepreneurs, one of the first challenges can be identifying exactly which the required approvals which Raj Nivesh addresses through its Know Your Approval (KYA) facility.

“Based on details such as the nature and size of the business, proposed investment, turnover and employment, KYA provides an indicative list of applicable approvals and permissions required for setting up any business or industry in the state. This enables investors to plan their approval requirements upfront rather than approaching multiple departments separately,” Saxena said.

The practical value of this approach is also reflected in how investors use the system.

“For any business, delays in obtaining essential utility connections and statutory approvals can directly impact project timelines and operational readiness. Digital application systems and online status tracking help make the entire process more transparent, efficient, and manageable. Timely approvals and faster service delivery enable businesses to accelerate project execution and commence operations without unnecessary delays,” said Abhimanyu Singh Yadav, senior manager, human resources and admin, Victura Technologies Private Limited, Bhiwadi.

The platform brings together services from departments including Energy, Industries, Labour, Local Self-government, Revenue, Public Health and Engineering Department, Public Works Department, Rajasthan State Industrial development and Investment Corporation Limited, Tourism, Water Resources, and Urban Development & Housing department, among others.

The growing adoption of Raj Nivesh is being driven by services that are frequently required by most businesses. The top 10 high-volume services accounted for 51,548 applications, or around 85.6 per cent of all applications received between April and September. These include 34,134 applications for verification and stamping of weights and measures through e-Tulaman, 3,124 applications for new permanent electricity connections through Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), and 2,514 applications for new partnership-firm registration.

Latest data suggests that delivery timelines have also improved.

Average disposal time for legal metrology applications fell from 12 days in April-May 2026 to six days in September, while the average time for new permanent electricity connections through JVVNL declined from 10 to four days. The overall application disposal rate also improved from 47.35 per cent in August to 52.09 per cent in September.

The platform’s growing usage indicates increasing reliance on digital government services for doing business in Rajasthan.