Rare Earth Corridor gains momentum as Andhra targets ₹50,000 cr investment

Andhra Pradesh is preparing an ambitious push into rare earths, targeting investments of more than ₹50,000 crore over the next decade as India seeks to reduce its dependence on China for strategic minerals and permanent magnets.

The state's plans assume significance after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget for 2026–27, announced that the Centre would support the development of rare earth corridors across four coastal states: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

“The state government envisages investments to the tune of more than ₹50,000 crore, spanning mining, mineral separation, as well as value addition plants in the beach sand mineral sector over the next 10 years,” a senior state government official told Business Standard.

Andhra Pradesh is also working to expedite the formulation of a comprehensive rare earth policy. “It is expected that the policy will be approved by the Cabinet and will be notified latest by June 2026. Subsequently, the state government will notify the industrial parks and RE corridor within the state and proceed with partnering with reputed companies for development of an end-to-end industrial ecosystem within the state,” the official said.

Business Standard had first reported in February that Kerala had moved into the execution phase of a proposed ₹42,000 crore rare earth corridor, emerging as the first state to operationalise the Centre's strategic minerals push. In March, this newspaper also reported that the Department of Atomic Energy had identified potential corridor sites across the four states, including the Vizag–Srikakulam belt in Andhra Pradesh, the Kochi–Thiruvananthapuram belt in Kerala and Gopalpur in Odisha.

Andhra Pradesh has now emerged as one of the strongest contenders, unveiling a detailed roadmap aimed at building a fully integrated beach sand minerals, rare earth and titanium ecosystem. The state is seeking to build a fully integrated ecosystem covering mining, mineral separation, refining, metal and alloy production, and manufacturing of high-value end products such as rare earth permanent magnets.

The state is planning three specialised industrial clusters along its coastline. These include a Titanium Park at Srikakulam, a Rare Earth Corridor at Anakapalli, and an integrated Titanium and Rare Earth Park at Machilipatnam. These clusters are intended to create a complete domestic value chain, from mining and mineral separation to advanced manufacturing of rare earth oxides, alloys, permanent magnets, titanium dioxide pigments, titanium sponge and titanium metal.

The move is a strategic bet for the state government. China dominates global rare earth processing and permanent magnet manufacturing, while India continues to rely heavily on imports for rare earth magnets. Recent supply disruptions and export controls have highlighted the vulnerability of India's manufacturing supply chains, especially in electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics and defence.

Andhra Pradesh sees an opportunity to position itself at the centre of India's response. Its natural resource base provides the foundation for these ambitions as it is widely regarded as one of India's richest monazite-bearing states.

The state has identified 16 beach sand mineral deposits spread across 16,604 hectares across coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, West Godavari and Krishna. These deposits contain critical minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, garnet and monazite. Monazite, in particular, is strategically important because it contains rare earth elements used in permanent magnets.

A major regulatory hurdle in beach sand mining is monazite, a radioactive mineral regulated under the Atomic Energy Act. Private companies cannot directly hold mining leases for monazite-bearing deposits. To address this, Andhra Pradesh has crafted a distinctive public-private partnership model.

Since monazite is classified as a prescribed substance under the Atomic Energy Act, mining leases are expected to remain with Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), while the state is exploring partnership structures that would allow private firms to participate in mining and downstream value addition, said a consultant who is working closely with the government on the project.

The APMDC will act as the nodal agency, holding mining leases and supplying mineral feedstock to downstream players. “The state has sought all 16 identified deposits for APMDC. The Department of Atomic Energy has already nominated 10 deposits, while the Ministry of Mines has granted prior approval for three,” the consultant said. This structure is intended to ensure regulatory compliance while enabling large-scale private investment.

Investor response has been encouraging. “As part of the initial outreach phase, 10 companies have shown specific interest in establishing rare earth value addition plants in Andhra Pradesh,” the official said. It is expected that many more companies will come forward and invest in the state once the final policy framework is notified, he added.