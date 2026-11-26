The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted Rs 8,002.80 crore of state government securities in its first switch auction, allowing states to replace bonds maturing in 2027-2029 with longer-dated securities maturing between 2034 and 2044.

The central bank issued destination securities worth Rs 8,261.55 crore in face value against the accepted bonds. It had notified Rs 10,800 crore across 10 securities and received 81 offers worth Rs 11,188.66 crore, of which it accepted 50.

Tamil Nadu accounted for the largest share of accepted securities at Rs 2,222 crore, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 1,950 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 1,844.80 crore, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1,381 crore and Punjab at Rs 605 crore.

The offers were below the notified amount for three of the 10 securities, while one security received offers worth Rs 775 crore but saw no acceptance. The availability of eligible securities with banks was a constraint in the auction, market participants said.

Cut-off yields on the longer-dated securities ranged between 7.89 per cent and 8.08 per cent, depending on the state and maturity. The securities issued under the switch had maturities ranging from 2034 to 2044.

"This is a very small amount. It will not affect much. The availability of securities with banks and whether they were trading at favourable prices to be offered in the switch were key constraints. Unlike switches of central government securities, availability of state government bonds was a bigger challenge," a dealer at a private bank said.