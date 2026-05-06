Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI announces Rs 75,000 crore four-day VRR auction amid surplus liquidity

RBI announces Rs 75,000 crore four-day VRR auction amid surplus liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a four-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 75,000 crore to manage evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a four-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction worth  ₹75,000 crore on Thursday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed.
 
VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.
 

More From This Section

microfinance industry, MFIs, RBI, finance sector, Central bank

MFIN flags rise in false loan waiver campaigns, backs RBI advisory

STEEL

Steel demand increases 8% in April as prices recover across segments

Coal India

Coal India sees muted April e-auction demand despite strong premiums

women employees, female workforce

Datanomics: Women see limited gains in top jobs as pay gaps persistpremium

HDFC AMC

HDFC Bank governance review finds no lapses after chairman exit: Sources

Topics : RBI Liquidity Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs PBKS LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGreat Nicobar ProjectGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewNSE DividendTechnology NewsPersonal Finance