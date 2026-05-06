RBI announces Rs 75,000 crore four-day VRR auction amid surplus liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a four-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction worth ₹75,000 crore on Thursday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed.

VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.