RBI announces Rs 75,000 crore four-day VRR auction amid surplus liquidity
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a four-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 75,000 crore to manage evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a four-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction worth ₹75,000 crore on Thursday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.
The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed.
VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.
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Topics : RBI Liquidity Banking system
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST