The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought 60.08 tonnes of gold back to the country in the six months to September, raising the share of its bullion reserves held domestically to about 84 per cent from 77.23 per cent at the end of March, according to its half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves.

Of the RBI’s total gold holdings of 880.52 tonnes, 740.13 tonnes were held in India at the end of September, up from 680.05 tonnes in March. Gold held in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) fell correspondingly to 140.39 tonnes from 197.67 tonnes.

The central bank’s overall gold holdings remained unchanged during the period. The value of its gold reserves, however, declined to $106.08 billion at the end of September from $115.40 billion in March, reflecting lower international gold prices rather than any reduction in holdings.

It also increased the share of securities in its foreign currency assets (FCA), while reducing its exposure to deposits with other central banks and the BIS. Securities accounted for 87.06 per cent of FCA at the end of September, up from 84.31 per cent six months earlier.

Of the $608.26 billion in FCA at the end of September, $529.57 billion was invested in securities, $35.95 billion deposited with other central banks and the BIS, and $42.75 billion placed with overseas commercial banks. At the end of March, the corresponding figures were $465.61 billion, $46.83 billion and $39.84 billion, respectively, out of total FCA of $552.28 billion.

As a result, the share of deposits with other central banks and the BIS fell to 5.91 per cent from 8.48 per cent. The share of deposits with overseas commercial banks also edged down to 7.03 per cent from 7.21 per cent, despite an increase in their absolute value.

The RBI said its foreign currency assets were held in multi-asset portfolios in line with existing norms and international best practices. A small portion of reserves was also managed by external asset managers to explore new strategies and products in reserve management and diversify the portfolio.

On the credit quality of its investments, the central bank said its bonds and treasury bills represented obligations of highly rated sovereigns, central banks and supranational institutions. Deposits were held with central banks, the BIS and highly creditworthy overseas commercial banks.

Almost all investments, except fixed deposits and funding provided under swaps to Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) central banks, were highly liquid and could be converted into cash at short notice through outright sales or repo markets, the report said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $737.78 billion at the end of September from $691.11 billion at the end of March. The RBI’s net forward liability stood at $239.18 billion at the end of September.

Some indicators of reserve adequacy, however, deteriorated. The ratio of short-term debt to reserves rose to 23 per cent at the end of June from 21.6 per cent at the end of March, while the ratio of volatile capital flows to reserves increased to 68 per cent from 66.6 per cent. Import cover fell to 9.8 months from 10.6 months.