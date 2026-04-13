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Home / Economy / News / RBI data shows slower sales growth for private firms at 11.4% in FY25

RBI data shows slower sales growth for private firms at 11.4% in FY25

Sales growth in the manufacturing sector moderated marginally to 9.2 per cent in 2024-25 from 9.4 per cent in the previous year

RBI Grade B

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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Net sales of non-financial private companies increased at a slower pace of 11.4 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 11.7 per cent in the previous year, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The RBI released data relating to financial performance of non-government non-financial (NGNF) private limited companies during 2024-25 based on audited annual accounts of select 15,919 companies reported in the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) format.

Services sector recorded 13.5 per cent growth in net sales during 2024-25, driven by 'Trade -- wholesale & retail', 'Real Estate' and 'Transport and Storage services' sub-sectors.

Sales growth in the manufacturing sector moderated marginally to 9.2 per cent in 2024-25 from 9.4 per cent in the previous year.

 

Total paid-up capital (PUC) of these companies amounted to ₹8,44,198 crore as at end-March 2025, which covered 40.3 per cent of the total PUC of NGNF private limited companies.

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At the aggregate level, operating expenses increased relatively at higher rate in 2024-25 as compared to the previous year, driven by manufacturing expenses and remuneration to employees, the RBI said.

"Remuneration to employees increased for services sector while it moderated for the manufacturing sector," it said.

Further, operating profit and profit after tax continued to show double-digit growth in 2024-25 on top of high growth in 2023-24.

Gross capital formation (which includes fixed assets and inventories) accounted for 48.2 per cent of total fund usage, up from 45.3 per cent in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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