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Home / Economy / News / RBI denies selling $12 bn gold, says reserves steady at 880.52 tonnes

RBI denies selling $12 bn gold, says reserves steady at 880.52 tonnes

The central bank said reports claiming it sold gold worth about $12 billion were incorrect, adding that its physical gold holdings remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes

RBI

Data released by the RBI on Wednesday showed that the central bank's gold reserves increased marginally from 879.58 tonnes.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said media reports claiming that the central bank had sold gold were incorrect and that its physical stock of gold remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes as of the week ended April 24, 2026.
 
This comes in the backdrop of a media report that said the RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately $12 billion.
 
Data released by the RBI on Wednesday showed that the central bank's gold reserves increased marginally from 879.58 tonnes as of the week ended May 2, 2025.
 
The gold stock increased from 880.34 tonnes in the week ended March 20, 2026, to 880.52 tonnes in the week ended April 3, 2026, and has remained unchanged since then.
 
 
The value of gold held as part of the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly $40 billion over the past year to about $120 billion, largely on account of higher gold prices.

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RBI data also showed that India's total foreign exchange reserves increased by around $80 billion from the week ended May 2, 2025, to $658 billion as of the week ended April 24, 2026.
 
In its statement, the RBI said: “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come across reports in certain sections of the media about RBI's sale of gold. The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct.”
 
Earlier RBI data had also shown that the central bank sold a net $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in 2025-26 (FY26), the highest net dollar sale by the RBI in a financial year.
 
Further, the RBI sold $195 billion in gross terms during FY26.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI India forex reserves

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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