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RBI governor says economic benefits take priority over central bank costs

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says profit or surplus is incidental to the central bank's operations, stressing overall economic benefits amid questions over swap costs.

RBI GOVERNOR , Image:PTI

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Image:PTI

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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The cost that the central bank incurs due to its operations is not the focus, but the overall benefit that is accrued to the economy is key, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-policy media interaction.
 
While answering a question on imposing a cash reserve ratio (CRR) on banks because that is the least-cost option for the RBI, Malhotra said: “When you talk about cost to the Reserve Bank, I think we need to look at cost to the economy and the benefits to the economy.”
 
CRR is the proportion of deposits that banks need to keep with the central bank as cash, for which they do not earn interest. 
 
 
Questions were raised after the RBI opened a concessional swap window to attract foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits in June. Banks mobilised a massive $133 billion in such deposits, which have a leverage facility.
 
“These FCNR(B) deposits also raised some questions on the cost to the RBI. That is not our primary motive. I would like you to look at the overall benefits to the economy,” Malhotra said.
 
There has also been commentary that RBI’s surplus transfer to the government will be impacted due to the cost incurred for the concessional swap facility.
 
“Profit or the surplus (to RBI) is incidental (to RBI operations). Primary purpose is how do we feel the economy as a whole will be impacted as a result of our measures,” he said.

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST