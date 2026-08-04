RBI may join global central banks in status quo bandwagon

The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate in the 3.5 per cent-3.75 per cent range on July 29 in a split 9-3 decision, with three regional presidents voting for a rate hike.

A day later, the Bank of England kept its Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75 per cent for a fifth straight meeting, although three of nine members voted to raise rates by 25 basis points.

The Bank of Japan also left its policy rate unchanged at 1 per cent on July 31, with one board member dissenting in favour of an immediate rate hike while the central bank warned that inflation could move well above its 2 per cent target later this financial year.

While the RBI is not expected to mirror the tightening bias of its global peers immediately, economists said policymakers are unlikely to ignore the evolving global backdrop, especially as the interest rate differential between India and the US has narrowed.

Since the July policy review, the domestic macroeconomic picture has changed. Headline retail inflation averaged 3.9 per cent in the June quarter, below the RBI's projection of 4.2 per cent, but wholesale price inflation averaged 9.3 per cent over the same period, pointing to rising input cost pressures. Manufacturers have indicated plans to pass on higher costs to consumers, while kharif sowing remains below last year's level, raising concerns over food inflation in the coming months.

"While for Q1FY27, average inflation has undershot RBI's own expected levels, inflation is expected to rise through the remaining of FY27," a report by YES Bank said. "A confluence of risks is making it difficult for a clear view to emerge, volatility in global commodity prices, vacillating West Asia status, rising WPI and a wide wedge between WPI and CPI, inflows through the swap route and central banks turning hawkish across regions," it added.

Growth signals have also turned mixed. High-frequency indicators continue to point to resilient economic activity, supported by industrial and services sector activity and fuel demand. However, survey-based indicators, including manufacturing PMI and the RBI's consumer confidence survey, have weakened, suggesting demand could soften in the months ahead.

DBS Bank expects the MPC to maintain a status quo on both the policy rate and the neutral stance.

"We anticipate a cautious policy statement that underscores the need for continued vigilance on the inflation outlook, while placing greater emphasis on core inflation as a more reliable measure of underlying price pressures rather than headline inflation," said Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist at DBS Bank.

Even if the stance has been neutral in the last one year, RBI sounded dovish as it was open for rate cut if needed.

HSBC, while expecting the RBI to remain on hold this week, sees the policy trajectory changing later this year. Some economists expect the first rate hike of this cycle to start in June, but it is to be seen if the central bank completely abandon the dovish tone.

"We do not forecast a rate hike at the August meeting, as the RBI may prefer to see firmer inflation prints before responding, and may also avoid making changes during the live FCNR(B) period," HSBC said in a report. It expects 25-basis-point rate hikes in both October and December, taking the repo rate to 5.75 per cent by the end of the year as inflation is forecast to remain above 5 per cent from October.

Apart from the policy decision, markets will also watch the RBI's assessment of liquidity and foreign exchange conditions. The central bank has mobilised $40.1 billion under its special swap windows as of July 31, up from $20 billion in mid-July, with around 90 per cent of the inflows coming through the FCNR(B) deposit scheme.