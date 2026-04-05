RBI may maintain status quo on repo rate, stance: Business Standard Poll

The policy review will be announced on April 8.

All participants in the poll, except RBL Bank, said the “neutral” stance would remain unchanged. The stance gives the central bank flexibility to act in either direction as needed, and allows it to respond as the economic outlook evolves, they said.

“There is still adequate uncertainty in terms of how the war impacts growth and inflation. So, the RBI should wait and watch the evolving data before taking a call either way,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist, Yes Bank. “A neutral stance gives the RBI flexibility,” he added.

Most participants said the current rate-cut cycle, which started in February last year, had ended. The central bank reduced the repo rate by 125 basis points in this cycle.

Since the last policy, the escalating conflict in West Asia has heightened global uncertainty. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to key regional infrastructure have led to what the International Energy Agency describes as the most severe disruption to the global oil market since 1973. India, too, is facing the impact of the crisis. The rupee has weakened to below 93 per dollar, while crude oil prices have remained above $100 per barrel, driving up imported inflation. In addition, forecasts of a “Super El Niño” could further add to inflationary pressures.

The RBI will announce its growth and inflation projections for 2026-27 (FY27) in the April policy. Responde­n­ts see FY27 GDP growth at 6.5-7 per cent and inflation at 4-4.9 per cent.

Respondents said the current environment was highly uncertain, which would keep the RBI cautious. Financial stability may now become a key focus, rather than a secondary concern. If the situation lasts longer than expected, India’s challenge could shift from a current account issue towards pressures on the capital account. In such a scenario, global factors could limit the RBI’s ability to support the rupee through forex intervention, making policy decisions more difficult.

“Too much fluidity and uncertainty will keep the RBI on its toes. Financial stability, therefore, will no longer play second fiddle in the policy reaction function and may well emerge as the primary focus for the RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Some respondents also said the shock was largely on the supply side, which could push inflation and slow growth. Since monetary policy mainly works by managing demand, it may not be the best tool in this case. Fiscal policy, they said, would be more effective in handling such supply-side pressures.

Respondents said that communication would be an important factor in the policy. State Bank of India (SBI) noted in a report: “As this is the first policy since the start of the war, the RBI would be careful in communicating its position.”

SBI also suggested Operation Twist to address a spike in 10-year bond yields.

“The RBI needs to explore the probability of conducting Operation Twist, which pushes up the short-term yield while sobering the yield on the long-term paper, ensuring various reference rates remain within the prescribed bands, aligned with the policy rate in a calibrated manner,” the report said.