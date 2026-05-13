Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI may pay highest-ever dividend to help Centre tackle West Asia crisis

RBI may pay highest-ever dividend to help Centre tackle West Asia crisis

Last year the RBI made a record dividend payout of ₹2.69 lakh crore to the central government for 2024-25, 27 per cent higher than ₹2.11 lakh crore transferred in the previous year

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI is likely to decide about dividend quantum in its board meeting expected to be held during this month, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to pay the highest-ever dividend to the government, providing the Centre with a fiscal cushion to address challenges arising from the ongoing Middle East crisis, sources said.

Last year the RBI made a record dividend payout of ₹2.69 lakh crore to the central government for 2024-25, 27 per cent higher than ₹2.11 lakh crore transferred in the previous year.

RBI is likely to decide about dividend quantum in its board meeting expected to be held during this month, sources said.

The transferable surplus for any financial year is arrived at on the basis of the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) as approved by the Central Board of the RBI.

 

The revised framework stipulates that the risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 7.50 to 4.50 per cent of the RBI's balance sheet.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

MPC to look through West Asia shock if it's transitory: RBI Governor

Indian Rupee, Rupee down

Rupee weakens to record closing low, approaches 96 against the dollar

RBI Grade B

RBI eases rules for outward remittances; drops prior approval for non-banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI cancels licence of Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank over weak finances

forex

Gold curbs to IMF loans: How India protected its forex reserves in past

As per the Budget documents, the Centre expects ₹3.16 lakh crore in dividends and surpluses from the Reserve Bank of India, nationalised banks, and financial institutions in 2026-27, up about 3.75 per cent over the current fiscal.

The government had made conservative estimates, sources said, dividend payouts would exceed the Budget Estimate for FY27 as public sector banks (PSBs) have also posted a record profit in FY26.

Improved asset quality, healthy credit expansion and higher income contributed to improved profitability of PSBs during FY 202526. Aggregate operating profit reached ₹3.21 lakh crore, while aggregate net profit increased by 11.1 per cent to a historic high of ₹1.98 lakh crore, marking the fourth consecutive year of aggregate profitability for PSBs.

Budget documents further showed that dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments are estimated at ₹75,000 crore, up from ₹71,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Dividend and Reserve Bank's surplus transfers fall under the non-tax revenue category.

In all, the Centre expects ₹6.66 lakh crore as non-tax revenue next fiscal, lower than 6.67 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The revenue from taxes has been pegged at ₹28.66 lakh crore, up 7.18 per cent from ₹26.74 lakh crore in 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Govt hikes tariff on precious metals to shield foreign exchange reserves

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Customs duty hike may divert gold, silver imports to UAE FTA routepremium

convoy size, travel

After PM Modi's call, ministers, NDA chief ministers cut convoy sizepremium

crude oil, oil

Oil shocks hit wholesale inflation harder than retail prices: BoB study

RBI Grade B

RBI relaxes approval norms for banks' outward remittance tie-ups

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banks NEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table