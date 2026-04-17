RBI pulls out ₹2 trillion transient liquidity via 7-day VRRR auction
The RBI accepted the bid at a 5.24 per cent cut-off rate and 5.23 per cent weighted average rate
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday pulled out ₹2.00031 trillion transient liquidity from the banking system through a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction.
The central bank had received higher bids worth ₹2.28098 trillion than the notified amount of ₹2 trillion in the auction.
The RBI accepted the bid at a 5.24 per cent cut-off rate and 5.23 per cent weighted average rate.
Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹4.09 trillion.
Before this, the central bank had conducted a seven-day VRRR auction on April 10 and pulled out ₹2.00,041 trillion of transient liquidity from the banking system. These funds were reversed today into the banking system.
"Going ahead, we will continue to be proactive and pre-emptive in liquidity management and ensure sufficient liquidity in the banking system to meet the productive requirements of the economy," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the April monetary policy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:15 PM IST