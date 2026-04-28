RBI's expected credit loss guidelines may hit PSBs, mid-tier banks harder

The impact is expected to be more pronounced for public-sector banks (PSBs) and mid-tier private lenders, while large private banks are seen as better placed to absorb the changes. Experts estimate a capital impact of 60-80 basis points (bps), spread over four years, along with a hit to profitability of ₹50,000-60,000 crore. The norms will come into effect on April 1, 2027.

Banking stocks largely traded lower, with most major lenders ending in the red, as brokerages indicated banks might have to increase provisions under the new guidelines, which could chip away at capital and profitability. The broader Nifty Bank index declined 1.5 per cent to close at 55,400.35, while the broader market was down 0.4 per cent.

Under the final framework, banks will be required to classify loans into different stages based on credit risk. Prudential ECL floors indicate provisioning for Stage 1 assets (0-30 days past due) will remain broadly aligned with existing norms for standard assets, except for unsecured retail loans, where provisioning rises to 1 per cent from 0.4 per cent, and commercial real estate in the construction phase, where it increases to 1.25 per cent from 1 per cent.

For Stage 2 assets (30-90 days past due), provisioning requirements rise sharply to around 5 per cent for most loan categories, compared to 0.4 per cent currently.

In Stage 3 (90+ days past due), provisioning requirements increase further, with the treatment of time in default remaining broadly similar to existing norms. The framework allows incremental provisioning requirement — the difference between ECL provisions as of April 1, 2027, and provisions held as of March 31, 2027 — to be phased into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital over 2027-28 to 2030-31, giving banks a four-year window to absorb the impact.

“Implementation of the ECL norms will result in higher upfront provisioning, especially in unsecured retail, MSME, and corporate exposures,” said analysts at Nomura in a report. “The impact on public-sector and mid-tier banks will be higher; several PSBs have highlighted that the one-time provisioning hit could impact networth by 3-9 per cent. Large private banks are better placed as the transition impact would be lower given provision buffers of 2-4 per cent of networth,” they said.

According to Nomura, among PSB lenders, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda could see one-time CET1 impacts of 124 bps, 108 bps, and 65 bps, respectively, alongside notable networth erosion. In contrast, large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank appear largely insulated, supported by stronger capital buffers. IndusInd Bank is likely to see a higher impact of 128 bps, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to see a limited effect.

Banks had earlier sought a delay in the implementation of ECL norms, including a relaxation in Stage 2 provisioning floors. However, the RBI has not acceded to these requests, retaining the minimum provisioning requirement at 500 bps, compared with around 40 bps currently.

“The RBI has refused to delay implementation, and the new norms are effective April 1, 2027. Banks are allowed to take the hit through their reserves as a one-time transition, but the flow impact, which will be the annual run-rate increase for overdue loans (less than 90 days overdue), will flow through profit and loss,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.

“Based on feedback from rating agencies and industry participants, the one-time impact could be around 5-10 per cent for PSBs’ net worth, and the RBI has allowed banks to take it through reserves with a four-year amortisation period. For private banks, contingent provisions can be used for set-off. Banks in general are very well capitalised, with system CET1 at 13 per cent-plus, and hence can easily absorb the transition hit,” he said, adding that the real issue is that normalised credit costs could rise by 20-25 bps for PSBs due to higher floor rates on overdue loans.

“While we have to wait until June to estimate the exact impact, at this point in time, whatever arithmetic we have done based on the draft norms, we don’t find too much of an impact. That much I can tell you. I don’t see it to be much of a challenge,” said Swarup Saha, MD and chief executive officer, Punjab & Sind Bank.

Bandhan, in its earnings call, said it expects an impact of around ₹1,250 crore from the new ECL guidelines issued by the RBI. If spread over five years, the annual impact would be about ₹250 crore, while a four-year transition would translate into an impact of around ₹300 crore per year.

According to Dinesh Kumar Khara, former chairman of SBI, the industry appears well positioned to absorb the impact of ECL. With capital adequacy levels in the range of 16-18 per cent, the estimated impact of 60-80 bps — spread over four years from 2027 to 2031 — seems manageable. “Banks can likely address the additional capital requirement by moderating dividend payouts. That said, the impact will vary depending on the composition of individual bank portfolios, particularly the mix of unsecured, secured and mortgage assets. At an industry level, the effect on profitability — estimated at ₹50,000-60,000 crore — appears modest when viewed against overall profits,” he said adding that with industry profits at around ₹4 trillion last year and expected to rise to ₹4.5-5 trillion this year, the overall impact on profitability does not seem considerable.