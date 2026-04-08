Wednesday, April 08, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral stance

RBI's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral stance

The central bank raised its inflation forecast to 4.6 per cent and flagged risks from West Asia tensions, while projecting GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the current financial year

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said ongoing geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty warrant caution

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, while maintaining its monetary policy stance at neutral.
 
Why did RBI keep rates unchanged?
 
This marks the second consecutive policy review where the MPC has held rates steady, after cutting the benchmark rate by 125 basis points since February 2025.
 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said ongoing geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty warrant caution.
 
What is RBI’s inflation outlook?

Also Read

bull, stock markets, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 2,850 pts, Nifty above 22,900 as RBI MPC leaves repo rate unchanged

Madan Sabnavis

RBI Policy provides a practical picture of the road ahead amid West Asia war

Rate sensitives trade higher, RBI MPC, Sanjay Malhotra

Rate sensitives gain up to 10% after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Inflation

RBI sees FY27 inflation at 4.6% as Iran war adds fresh upside risks

consumer durables

Nifty Consumer Durables index jumps 4% as RBI maintains status quo on rates

 
The central bank revised its consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast for FY27 upward to 4.6 per cent from 4 per cent earlier.
 
 
Quarterly projections are:
 
Q1: 4 per cent
Q2: 4.4 per cent
Q3: 5.2 per cent
Q4: 4.7 per cent
 
For the first time, the RBI also introduced a core inflation estimate of 4.4 per cent, which it will publish regularly going forward.
 
Malhotra cautioned that geopolitical tensions in West Asia and heightened uncertainty pose upside risks to inflation.
 
What is the growth outlook?
 
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current financial year is projected at 6.9 per cent.
 
Quarterly estimates are:
 
Q1: 6.8 per cent
Q2: 6.7 per cent
Q3: 7 per cent
Q4: 7.2 per cent
 
The RBI flagged downside risks to growth from supply chain disruptions and the ongoing conflict.
 
What risks has RBI highlighted?
 
Despite the current ceasefire, the central bank warned of potential escalation or spillover of the West Asia conflict, along with volatility in global financial markets and weather-related disruptions.
 
“As a result, risks to the baseline outlook remain tilted to the downside, with uncertainty continuing to remain elevated,” Malhotra said.
 
How did markets react?
 
Government bond yields rose marginally by 4 basis points after the policy announcement, reversing part of the earlier decline seen in morning trade.

More From This Section

A worker in a factory in Chakan rests during the lunch break. The workforce is complaining about cooking gas shortages, raising attrition concerns. (Photo: Ajinkya Kawale)

West Asia conflict: How ongoing war casts a shadow on Pune's shop floorspremium

MSME, Training

Multi-pronged strategy in works to tide over West Asia war impactpremium

Russian oil, India imports, West Asia, crude oil, Kpler

West Asia war: Indian refiners turn to Venezuela, Russia for oil supplypremium

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Govt doubles 5-kg LPG cylinder supply for migrant labourers amid shortage

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

No plans to impose curbs on sugar exports: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI RBI Policy RBI repo rate Policy repo rate repo rate MPC MPC meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksWeather TodayDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreRBI MPC RatesDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance