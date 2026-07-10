Reality check: From UP to TN, 5 states promise to chip in combined $5 trn

The delay stems from external developments and the rupee's depreciation against the dollar.

If Uttar Pradesh (UP), Gujarat, and Maharashtra deliver on their promises, their combined economies will contribute over $3 trillion to the nation by 2030-31 — two years after the IMF’s national target. Besides, Karnataka is projected to hit the $1 trillion mark by 2032-33, followed three years later by Tamil Nadu, which has promised to reach $1.5 trillion by 2035-36.

As such, India will get more than $5 trillion by 2035-36 from these five states if the $1 trillion-1.5 trillion target dates are met. The reality, however, is quite different and arduous.

UP has targeted reaching $1 trillion by 2029-30, Maharashtra and Gujarat by 2030, and Karnataka by 2032. The new government in Tamil Nadu has set a goal to hit $1.5 trillion by 2035.

The UP Budget assumed the state’s economy would grow to Rs 39.8 trillion in FY27 against the revised projections of Rs 31.1 trillion in the previous year. UP recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7 per cent over five years until FY27, assuming the Budget numbers materialise. This CAGR would make UP a Rs 55.5 trillion economy in 2029-30.

The rupee depreciated at a CAGR of 2.38 per cent during FY23-26. At that rate, the state’s economy would be $0.44 trillion this financial year and $0.57 trillion in 2029-30, roughly half the projections.

However, if the rupee depreciates at a lower rate, the state economy’s size would be larger. If the rupee remains at the same rate — 88.31 — as it was in 2025-26 from 2026-27 onwards, UP’s economy would be a bit higher at $0.45 trillion in 2026-27 but much bigger at $0.63 trillion in 2029-30.

The same is for the other four states. Of them, Tamil Nadu would be $0.96 trillion by 2035-36, smaller than the $1.5 trillion it had targeted, if it maintains a CAGR of 11.4 per cent seen from 2022-23 to 2026-27 (Budget assumption) on the assumption of rupee depreciation at 2.38 per cent a year. If the rupee value remains at 88.31, the state’s economy would be much larger at $1.21 trillion in FY36, but still smaller than the target.

By 2035-36, none of the other four economies, barring UP, would be $ one trillion if they maintain their trend CAGR, assuming a rupee depreciation of 2.38 per cent a year against the dollar or even at Rs 88.31 against the dollar seen in 2025-26.

UP would be $1.22 trillion by 2035-36 if the rupee is 88.31 against the dollar and $0.97 trillion if it depreciates 2.38 per cent a year.