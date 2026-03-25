REC board approves ₹1.6 trillion market borrowing programme for FY27

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved market borrowings of ₹1.6 trillion for the fiscal 2026-27 at a meeting held on March 25.

According to a regulatory filing, the market borrowings of ₹1.6 trillion includes raising up to ₹1.4 trillion through the issuance of capital gains tax exemption bonds, domestic debentures as well as rupee term loans, and external commercial borrowings.

The market borrowings also fund raising up to ₹10,000 each from short term loans and commercial papers.

Funds under the borrowing programme shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, with the approval of Competent Authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the Board of Directors, it added.

Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 25, inter-alia considered and approved the Market Borrowing Programme of the Company for the financial year 2026-27, it said.