Relief for migrant workers as govt doubles daily limit of 5kg LPG cylinder

The Centre has doubled the allocation limit of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant workers, in view of supply-chain constraints arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

These cylinders are distributed exclusively to migrant labourers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Under the revised arrangement, 5-kg cylinders will be supplied through state governments or their food and civil supplies departments for distribution solely to migrant workers, in coordination with OMCs. Petroleum Secretary Dr Niraj Mittal has communicated the decision to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

The increase is based on the average daily supply of cylinders recorded during March 2-3, 2026. According to the order, the daily quantity available for migrant workers in each state has been doubled beyond the earlier cap of 20 per cent set under a previous directive.

BharatGas assures availability

In a separate update, BharatGas said in a social media post that Mini 5-kg cylinders remain readily available across India. Customers can purchase them from authorised distributors by providing valid ID proof.

BharatGas Mini 5 kg cylinders remain readily available. Customers can easily buy one by visiting their nearest BharatGas distributor, carrying any valid ID proof, and taking home the compact 5 kg cylinder. The cylinder can also be returned within five years, with 50% of the… pic.twitter.com/ffsifMWu2s — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) April 7, 2026

The company added that the compact cylinders can be returned within five years, with 50 per cent of the value refunded, making them a viable option for migrant workers.

Earlier measures to ease LPG shortage concerns

On March 21, the government raised commercial LPG allocation to 50 per cent by adding 20 per cent more supply to address the cooking gas shortage affecting businesses.

Priority sectors included restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing and dairy units, subsidised kitchens, and 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders for migrant workers.

Subsequently, on March 27, the allocation for commercial LPG was further increased to 70 per cent to support industries such as textiles and chemicals.

Supply concerns amid Strait of Hormuz closure

The latest move comes amid reports of migrant workers leaving cities due to LPG shortages, which have been linked to global supply disruptions and rising crude oil prices.

These disruptions are largely attributed to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that accounts for a significant share of India’s crude oil and gas imports.

However, the oil ministry said that states have clarified there is no disruption in LPG supply for migrant workers and that supplies remain stable. It added that states may manage targeted distribution based on local requirements in coordination with OMCs.