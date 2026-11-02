RE sector may create ₹20 trn investment opportunities by 2030: PM Modi

The renewable energy sector is estimated to create investment opportunities worth over ₹20 trillion by the end of this decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at the inaugural session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 here.

Addressing industry leaders and investors, he said that the sector has attracted over ₹15 trillion in investments in the past decade. “From RE Invest Summit in 2024 till now, the sector has attracted ₹6 trillion in investment,” said Modi.

“Energy security is directly related to economic security and its future is in clean energy,” Modi said, adding that if countries remain dependent on fossil fuels, the global economy will continue to face repeated disruptions.

Citing the achievement of the 50 per cent target for installed capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025, he said, “In the coming 10-11 years, our target is to add 500 Gw of new non-fossil capacity.”

There is a huge opportunity for investors, and researchers in India’s clean energy sector, he said. “The scale and scope that India offers is difficult to find elsewhere. India’s political and policy stability is also difficult to find anywhere else.”

Speaking about the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Modi said 6.5 million homes have been covered, and every six days, 100,000 more homes are becoming a part of it. The electricity bill of these homes has reduced by 76 per cent according to a study,

he added.

Speaking about the government’s agriculture solar pump scheme, PM KUSUM, he said that farmers are saving ₹1 lakh each year. He called for the quick solarisation of government buildings, including schools and hospitals and streetlighting systems.

Modi urged startups, innovators and entrepreneurs to create models where households are able to meet most of their needs from solar power.

Speaking at the same event, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the total investment in the renewable energy sector in the past two years stood at ₹6 trillion, which is among the highest investments in a sector. Foreign direct investment in the sector during this period stood at ₹5.89 trillion, he added.

PM to inaugurate projects worth ₹22K cr in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around ₹21,800 crore on Tuesday, starting a new line in the city. He will inaugurate Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, which saw an expenditure of ₹8,300 crore.

“Spanning approximately 23 kilometres, the Pink Line connects Maan to District Court Metro station. The corridor will provide Metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, improving access to one of Pune’s major employment centres and facilitating the daily commute of thousands of IT professionals and other commuters,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The corridor will integrate with the existing metro network, providing seamless connectivity across different parts of Pune.

With India aiming to build more metro networks to counter the rise of four wheelers in most major cities, the PMO said the corridor will help reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, and improve access to major commercial and residential areas. Thirty per cent of the line’s total electricity requirements envisaged to be met through solar power. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase-II of Pune Metro, to be developed at an estimated cost of around ₹13,500 crore. This phase comprises Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, aimed to strengthen connectivity across important residential, commercial and IT hubs.

Lines 2A and 2B will span a total length of around 12.75 kilometres. Line 2A will connect Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while Line 2B will connect Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, extending the existing east-west Metro network. Line 4, spanning around 25.52 kilometres, will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla and line 4A, spanning 6.12 kilometres, will connect Nal Stop to Manik Baug.

The corridors will integrate with intercity bus services and the existing Pune Metro network through interchange facilities at Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass, facilitating seamless connectivity across different parts of the city, the statement said.