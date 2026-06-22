Reserve Bank of India should fix DTA-to-SEZ forex payment anomaly

Yes, but only as a back-to-back certificate of origin (non-preferential), and not as a certificate showing Indian origin. Para 2.93(f) of the HBP permits authorised agencies to issue back-to-back certificates of origin (non-preferential) for goods not of Indian origin for re-export, trans-shipment and merchanting trade purposes. Such certificates will be issued on the basis of documentary evidence confirming the foreign country of origin, and the supporting evidence and country of origin must be explicitly mentioned on the certificate. Therefore, if the goods are of Chinese origin and move directly from China to Germany under a merchanting trade transaction, you may apply online through the prescribed e-CoO (certificate of origin) system to an agency listed in Appendix 2E for a back-to-back non-preferential CoO showing China as the country of origin.

We refer to your Q&A (BS-SME Chatroom-August 18, 2025), wherein you have dealt with the issue of the definition of ‘services’ at Section 2(z) of the SEZ Act, 2005, which requires the SEZ units to earn foreign exchange and that therefore, SEZ should, against their sales of services to DTA, get payment in foreign currency from DTA units. We, as an SEZ unit, rendered certain services to our customers in DTA and received payment in foreign currency. Our bankers refuse to credit the foreign currency amount to our ‘foreign currency account’ on the grounds that the DTA buyers had purchased foreign currency from their bankers against debit to their account in INR. Are our bankers correct and if so, how should we proceed?

The condition 2 of Para 3.10 of the RBI Master Direction no.14/2015-16 dated January 1, 2016 (as amended) on ‘Deposits and Accounts,’ regarding SEZ units opening and maintaining ‘foreign currency accounts’ says that ‘foreign exchange purchased in India against rupees cannot be credited to the account without prior permission from the Reserve Bank’. So, your bankers are not wrong. However, you can approach RBI through your bank for credit of the amount to your foreign currency account. Your other option is to ask the DTA party to pay you from their Exchange Earners Foreign Currency (EEFC) account, if they have one. EEFC debits are permitted for payment in foreign exchange to a person resident in India for supply of goods or services. Anyway, the RBI and the commerce ministry should examine whether it makes any sense to insist that the SEZ unit must receive payment in foreign currency from DTA buyers and also to insist that the foreign currency amount paid by the DTA buyers cannot be credited to your foreign currency account on the grounds that the DTA unit purchased the foreign currency against INR.