Respiratory drug sales rise 17.7% in April on seasonal flu, asthma rise

Respiratory drug sales posted a 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in April 2026, which is higher than the overall Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 10.3 per cent.

According to market research firm Pharmarack, the sales value for respiratory therapy rose to ₹1,632 crore from ₹1,386 crore recorded in April 2025.

“This growth was primarily driven by a high double-digit rise in sales value for the cough and cold market (13 per cent) and nasal preparations (31 per cent), which are seeing a major push due to seasonal flu,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

However, products for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) saw a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in sales value this April, despite summer not being the major season for these drugs.

“Although the use of such drugs increases in winter months, there is an increase in the number of orders due to poor air quality conditions, temperature changes, dust exposure, and high amounts of pollution outside,” said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director of pulmonology and critical care at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital.

He added that since asthma is an inflammatory disease, even minimal changes in the environment can lead to an increase in shortness of breath, wheezing, cough, and other respiratory symptoms.