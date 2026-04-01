Restaurant industry staring at ₹79,000 crore hit amid LPG shortage

According to an internal survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association of India, that Business Standard reviewed, the industry faces losses of up to ₹79,000 crore a month as overall industry throughput falls 15-20 per cent.

According to the industry body, which represents over 500,000 restaurants across the country, almost 10 per cent of the country’s restaurants have temporarily shut down, while 60-70 per cent have shifted to induction stoves and alternative fuels, and are operating for reduced hours, and with truncated menus.

In an exchange filing earlier this week, Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in the country, stated that it was facing supply constraints on the distribution of commercial LPG across the country.

“Consequently, the supply of LPG cylinders to certain parts of the company’s store network has been constrained. Operational impact at this stage is limited and being actively managed. The company is taking several steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternative energy sources like electricity and piped natural gas (PNG),” the filing stated.

According to sources, several big quick service restaurant (QSR) chains are reducing the number of active stores in a particular area.

“Several such chains are operating at 50 per cent. If they have three stores servicing one area, they are closing one down temporarily, reducing working hours in the second and letting one operate as is,” said a restaurateur who did not wish to be named.

Delivery orders for more than one store are also being fulfilled through just one store, making timelines longer.

According to the report, dining out frequency dropped by 8-10 per cent, while average per customer spend also saw a decline of 6-8 per cent, as choices became limited.

Instances of black-market procurement of cylinders at inflated prices also emerged in several parts.

The restaurant industry is the third largest after retail and insurance in the service segment, with an expected turnover of ₹6.46 trillion in 2026 and providing direct employment to over 8 million people.

The NRAI estimated that the current disruption could lead to 500,000-700,000 job losses in the sector, if the crisis continued unresolved.

“While things have eased a bit, we do not have access to any back-ups anymore and supply remains constricted. In such a scenario, we can only hope that things are resolved soon. The industry has seen a negative impact,” the restaurateur quoted above added.

Ripple effect