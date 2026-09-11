Retail inflation likely to climb to 4.5-5% in August, say economists

The median projection of about 4.8 per cent would mark the highest print in 20 months. The National Statistics Office (NSO) is scheduled to release the August data on September 14.

The projected uptick follows a reading of 4.45 per cent in July — a 19-month high compared with the back-series data and the second straight month above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 4 per cent target.

The August print would likely stay within the RBI's 2-6 per cent tolerance band but drift towards its upper half, with eight of the 11 estimates clustered between 4.79 per cent and 5 per cent.

Economists attributed the increase to a broad-based rise in food prices — led by sugar, onions and edible oils — and firmer core inflation as record gold and silver prices feed through.

In its August review, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) modestly lowered its FY27 inflation projection by 10 basis points to 5 per cent. The August reading is the last major data point before the MPC meets again in early October.

Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, expected 4.7 per cent, with food inflation continuing to climb on weak monsoons. "This will be of importance, being the last CPI print before the October MPC. If September CPI turns out closer to 6 per cent, Q2 inflation could marginally overshoot the RBI forecast of 4.7 per cent, and the MPC would be mindful of this," he said. He expected core inflation to be 4.3 per cent.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, pegged the print at 4.9 per cent, with food and beverages inflation rising to about 5.7 per cent. "A broad-based pickup is visible — sugar, onion prices, plus packaged products, as plastics are becoming expensive due to the West Asia crisis," she said.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, also expected 4.9 per cent, with core inflation at 4.4 per cent, on higher prices for sugar, rice, edible oils and onions. Delayed plantings have hit onion supply after the late monsoon, while lower cane yields and a shift to ethanol have tightened sugar supply. She flagged external risks from possible disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and below-normal rainfall, and saw inflation averaging around 5 per cent in FY27.

“The inflation outlook remains vulnerable to both external and weather-related risks. Uncertainty surrounding transit through the Strait of Hormuz continues to pose upside risks to global energy prices. Domestically, below-normal rainfall remains a key concern,” she added.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, expected 4.6 per cent, with core inflation at 4 per cent. She projected food and beverages inflation to rise to about 5.4 per cent in August before crossing 7 per cent by October on a low base and firm sugar prices. She sees headline CPI inflation crossing 5 per cent this month and ranging between 5 and 6 per cent thereafter.