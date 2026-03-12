Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February from 2.74% in Jan on new series

Retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February from 2.74% in Jan on new series

CPI inflation increased by 47 basis points year-on-year in February, data showed

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.21 per cent year-on-year in February, up from a revised 2.74 per cent in January, according to government data released on Thursday. 
 
Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that inflation measured by the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band but recorded a noticeable increase month-on-month. 
 
“Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of February, 2026 over February, 2025 is 3.21% (Provisional),” the National Statistics Office (NSO) said in a press release. 
 

Rural inflation higher than urban

Inflation remained higher in rural areas compared with cities during the month.
 
According to the data, rural CPI inflation stood at 3.37 per cent, while urban inflation was 3.02 per cent in February. 

The CPI index itself rose to 104.57 in February from 104.45 in January, reflecting the continued rise in consumer prices across categories. 

Food inflation jumps to 3.47%

Food inflation also increased during the month. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded 3.47 per cent inflation in February, compared with 2.13 per cent in January, indicating stronger price pressures in food items. 
 
The government noted that the month recorded an “increase of 47 basis points in year on year inflation in February, 2026.” 
 
However, prices of some vegetables eased during the month. “Month over month decrease of more than 10% [was] observed in the index of Tomato, Peas and Cauliflower in February, 2026 with respect to January, 2026,” the release said. 

Some items saw sharp inflation

Data showed sharp inflation in certain commodities.
 
Among the items with the highest inflation were silver jewellery (160.84 per cent), gold/diamond/platinum jewellery (48.16 per cent), coconut copra (46.16 per cent), tomato (45.29 per cent) and cauliflower (43.77 per cent). 
 
At the same time, several food items recorded negative inflation, including garlic (-31.09 per cent), onion (-28.20 per cent), potato (-18.46 per cent) and arhar (tur) dal (-16 per cent). 

Telangana recorded highest inflation among large states

Among states with populations above 50 lakh, Telangana recorded the highest inflation at 5.02 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (3.53 per cent), Kerala (3.50 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (3.45 per cent) and West Bengal (3.44 per cent). 

Data collection coverage

The NSO said price data were collected from 1,407 urban markets and 1,465 villages across the country, with prices gathered through weekly field visits.
 
“During the month of February, 2026, prices were collected from 100% rural and urban markets,” the release said. 
 
The CPI data for March 2026 will be released on April 13, 2026, the ministry added. 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

