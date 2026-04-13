Retail inflation rises to 3.4% in March on higher food, fuel prices

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in March from 3.21 per cent recorded in February, driven by an uptick in food prices and fuel inflation, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

The March reading, which marks the third print under the updated 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, is reckoned to be at a 13-month high when compared to the back series data released by the NSO. The last time inflation was higher than the March print was in March 2025, when it stood at 3.56 per cent.

In both rural and urban India, retail prices edged higher compared to the preceding month. The NSO reported a 3.63 per cent reading for CPI (Rural) compared with 3.37 per cent in February. Urban retail inflation also rose to 3.11 per cent in March from 3.03 per cent in the previous month.

Megha Arora, Director, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), said that the agency expects April inflation to increase to 3.8 per cent and to inch up higher than the RBI’s forecast of 4.0 per cent in Q1FY27, due to high energy prices that will be passed on to consumers and due to higher input and transportation costs, as well as gold and silver prices.

Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose to 3.87 per cent in March, from 3.47 per cent in February, led by sharp price rises in items like coconut (45.52 per cent), tomato (35.99 per cent), and cauliflower (34.11 per cent). In addition, items such as green chillies (32.88 per cent), cabbage (25.4 per cent), and raisins (25.28 per cent) also recorded elevated inflation rates.

On the other hand, items like onion (-27.76 per cent), potato (-18.98 per cent), and garlic (-10.18 per cent) recorded deflation during the month.

Inflation in the electricity, gas, and other fuels group rose to 1.65 per cent in March, up from 0.14 per cent in February and 0.35 per cent in January, driven by fuel price hikes linked to the West Asia crisis. “Consequently, inflation recorded by the LPG user segment of restaurants and accommodation services also increased to 2.88 per cent,” noted Arora.

In its last bimonthly review meeting, which concluded on April 8, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected CPI inflation at 4.6 per cent for 2026–27 (FY27), with quarterly estimates of 4 per cent in Q1, 4.4 per cent in Q2, 5.2 per cent in Q3, and easing to 4.7 per cent in Q4.

The revised series recalibrates items earlier clubbed into six groups to 12 divisions. Of these, inflation in the transport division flatlined during the month. All other divisions registered positive inflation, led by personal care and social protection at 18.65 per cent, down from the 19.64 per cent recorded in February. Pan, tobacco, and intoxicants followed, which recorded inflation of 4.23 per cent.

Among states with a population of more than 5 million, Telangana retained the highest inflation rate at 5.83 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.05 per cent), Karnataka (3.96 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3.77 per cent), and West Bengal (3.64 per cent).

After slipping out of the top five in February, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu re-entered the list in March, while Kerala and Tamil Nadu exited it during the same period.

On the other hand, Mizoram had the lowest inflation print of 0.66 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 1.35 per cent.

Economists see a possible pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on policy rates going forward. Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, said that the agency expects RBI to maintain the status quo on policy interest rates. “In fact, it can explore the possibility of a rate cut towards the end of the fiscal year if the growth outlook deteriorates significantly below the long-term potential growth,” added Sinha.

“The present tendency for inflation to rise will be carefully monitored by RBI, especially in the wake of the war as well as monsoon prospects when taking a call on interest rates. A prolonged pause as of now looks very likely,” reckoned Madan Sabanavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.