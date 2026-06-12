Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May as food, transport costs increase

India's retail inflation accelerated to 3.93 per cent in May from 3.48 per cent in April, nearing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 4 per cent target as food and transport costs edged higher, data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday showed.

The May reading — the fifth print under the updated 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) series — is estimated to be a 16-month high when compared with the back-series data released by the NSO. The last time inflation exceeded the May level was in January 2025, when it stood at 4.06 per cent.

Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose to 4.78 per cent in May from 4.2 per cent in April, driven by sharp price increases in items such as coconut (44.36 per cent), tomato (48.43 per cent), and ginger (32.49 per cent). Experts believe that a sub-normal and delayed southwest monsoon is likely to push food prices even higher going forward.

This marks the third full month of data since the war broke out in West Asia, disrupting global fuel supplies and pushing prices higher.

“Rising input costs for producers are now increasingly feeding into consumer prices. The impact of the West Asia conflict, which has now entered its fourth month in June, is therefore starting to percolate through household budgets,” said Dipti Deshpande, principal economist, Crisil.

According to Megha Arora, director at India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), the May numbers reflect the impact of crude price pass-through to consumers from mid-May.

The revised series recalibrates items earlier clubbed into six groups into 12 divisions. Notably, the transport division moved out of deflationary territory and recorded inflation of 1.75 per cent during the month, compared with -0.01 per cent in the preceding month.

“While overall fuel inflation remained muted due to the base effect, the impact of the petrol and diesel price hike was visible in transport prices,” Arora said.

Personal care and social protection recorded the highest inflation at 18.46 per cent, followed by restaurant and accommodation services at 5.75 per cent.

“This is a direct impact of energy prices going up as well as food raw materials becoming costlier, which has caused them to increase prices,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said, explaining the inflation in restaurant services.

Retail prices increased in both rural and urban India compared with the previous month. While CPI (Rural) rose to 4.25 per cent in May from 3.74 per cent in April, urban inflation edged up to 3.53 per cent from 3.16 per cent.

Deshpande noted that non-food inflation edged up to 3.5 per cent in May from 3.1 per cent in April. She estimated that food inflation contributed around 170 basis points (bps) to the headline inflation rate, while the contribution from non-food items was higher at about 230 bps.

“Core inflation is also showing signs of pressure from higher energy and other input costs, although GST rationalisation may offer a partial near-term offset,” she added.

In its latest bi-monthly review, which concluded on June 5, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI upgraded its inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent for FY27 from the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent, citing a partial pass-through of energy prices to domestic pump prices, rising input costs, and expectations of a lower-than-normal monsoon.

Going forward, Bank of Baroda expects inflation for FY27 to range between 5.2 per cent and 5.5 per cent, while Crisil expects it to average 5.1 per cent this fiscal year.

However, economists do not expect a rate hike by the RBI any time soon.

Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist, Piramal Group, expects retail inflation to move above 5 per cent in June 2026.

"That said, conventional monetary tightening may not be the most appropriate response at a time when economic growth is expected to soften and government borrowing requirements are set to rise, potentially adding to interest payment burdens. As a result, I expect the first policy rate hike only in February 2027," he added.