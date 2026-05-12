Revamped survey looks to finally crack India's household income puzzle

Every attempt to map income distribution has collapsed under a recurring paradox where households consistently reported income figures that, when aggregated, fell far below their consumption and savings, exposing deep-seated methodological cracks.

That could now be in for a long overdue change, with the National Household Income Survey (NHIS) 2026 by the statistics ministry attempting to break that streak of failure. NHIS 2026, whose fieldwork began in April this year and runs through March 2027 across roughly 4.5 lakh households, is the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) first dedicated attempt to measure income distribution in India. Since 1950, the National Sample Survey (NSS) has produced respected household statistics on consumption, employment, health, debt and education. Income has remained the conspicuous gap.

However, that gap is not for want of trying. NSS made experimental attempts to collect income data alongside consumer expenditure in its ninth round in 1955 and 14th round (1958–59). It tried again as part of the Integrated Household Survey in the 19th round (1964–65) and 24th round (1969–70). All were abandoned after reported income came in lower than the sum of reported consumption and savings. A 1983–84 pilot never became a national survey. A 1990s pilot across three or four states showed the same pattern.

PC Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) said that when NSS started, the economy was so informal that monetary transactions were limited, so income data seemed useless. “In the '90s, there was a national pilot study covering three-four states, but even that showed severe underestimation, especially in rural areas with informal transactions,” he added.

How is NHIS 2026 different from earlier income surveys? NHIS 2026, guided by a Technical Expert Group chaired by former International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive director (India), Surjit S. Bhalla, is a break from that pattern. It uses computer-assisted personal interviewing, draws on statistical instruments used in Australia, the US, Canada, and South Africa, and runs a granular schedule covering 11 income categories – from regular salaries and casual wages to dividends and leave encashments.

The Ministry's own pre-testing report, conducted across 15 regional offices in August 2025, suggests how hard the count will be.

Will the 2027 Census affect NHIS 2026 fieldwork? The NHIS fieldwork comes in a year crowded with data collection. The 2027 Census, postponed from 2021, is conducting house-listing between April and September 2026, with population enumeration in February 2027.

However, experts don't see it as a major obstacle. "The census questionnaire is short, so people might not mind," says Pronab Sen, former chief statistician for the government India. He said that some impact is possible on the response rates since income surveys are relatively longer, and people get irritated with frequent questionnaires.

What did the NHIS pre-testing report reveal? Ninety-five per cent of respondents found the schedule sensitive. An equal percentage was uncomfortable disclosing income. Most refused outright to answer the question on income tax paid. The report flags "salary details, income from financial assets, income tax paid, expenditure incurred on jewellery" as the most sensitive items.

Only 22 per cent of respondents had a "good" understanding of the survey's purpose. Only 45 per cent felt the questions flowed naturally. The detailed schedule took an average of 100 minutes per household.

"A trend was noticed in both rural and urban areas where households tend to overstate expenditure and understate income. Enumerators should be sensitised during training to profile a household's income carefully while extracting and reporting the information," the report said.

Sen noted that that is precisely where the first obstacle lies. “People are very unwilling to tell their income,” he said, adding that a second, possibly stronger problem is that most households have multiple sources of income.

In rural areas, he said, a person may be doing three or four occupations, some seasonal and some year-round, while in urban areas the average is two to three occupations and that makes recall difficult. “If you have multiple occupations, it's very hard for them to collate different incomes,” he added.

Why is measuring informal income so difficult in India? The structure of Indian work makes that challenge steeper. The draft NHIS schedule seeks details on wages, casual labour, self-employment, agricultural activity, financial assets, rent, loans and taxes.

Mohanan argued that much of Indian income is not recorded in neat monthly salary slips. “In rural areas, much income comes from agriculture and other activities — not regular salaries. Self-employment is 45-50 per cent of employment, with no proper accounts,” he elaborated.

He noted that while respondents may be able to report daily sales, quantifying those figures into an estimate of income remains a major challenge. “Even unorganised enterprise surveys underestimate value added from gross sale values,” he added.

Mohanan expressed skepticism about the survey’s success, adding that he remains unclear about its purpose at a time when there appears to be limited demand for such an exercise. “I have no reason to believe this survey will be much more accurate, especially for income distribution. Income inequality has grown, and whether this will rightly capture the people at the right side of the income distribution or the richer people is quite doubtful,” he reckoned.

The pre-testing report also recommends a “differential approach” for urban affluent societies and gated communities, suggesting that pre-emptive communication with Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and even a potential “self-compilation system” might be necessary to secure data from high-income households.

Non-responses from the top tier of earners, Sen says, is a global problem. "We know from household consumption surveys, top-end households don't answer the questionnaire. So you're not capturing income to the full extent but you at least get a better sense than you get from the expenditure data."